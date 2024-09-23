There's 9 shows to stream this week, including 3 new and exciting premieres! (Sept. 23 - Sept. 29, 2024)
Hey, fellow avid TV watchers! September 2024 has certainly been a great month for us fans who are looking for something new to watch, or have been waiting for our favorite shows to return. This month has brought Tell Me Lies season 2, Emily in Paris season 4 part 2, and so much more. Well, September is not over yet. There's still more to come. Check out what's streaming this week, Sept. 23 - Sept. 29, 2024:
- American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez - episode 3 on FX/Hulu Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024
- Everybody Still Hates Chris - premiere on Comedy Central/Paramount+ Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Grotesquerie - premiere on FX/Hulu Wednesday, Sept. 25
- The Circle season 7 - Netflix (Sept. 25: Episode 9-12; Oct. 2: Episode 13, finale)
- Agatha All Along - episode 3 on Disney+ Wednesday, Sept. 25
- Frasier - season 2 episode 3 on Paramount+ Thursday, Sept. 26
- La Maison - episode 3 on Apple TV+ Friday, Sept. 27
- The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol - season 2 premiere on AMC Sunday, Sept. 29
- The Penguin - episode 2 on HBO/Max Sunday, Sept. 29
The new premieres we can expect to see are Everybody Still Hates Chris, Grotesquerie, and The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol season 2. We highlighted the first two series' below with all the info you need to know about them!
Everybody Still Hates Chris
Watch on Comedy Central and Paramount+
If you enjoyed the live-action sitcom Everybody Hates Chris that ran from 2006 to 2009, then you'll be happy to know that an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris is coming our way this week! The show premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET on Comedy Central. Episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+.
Abbott Elementary actor Tyler James Williams played a younger version of the titular character in the original series, which was narrated by Chris Rock as an adult Chris. Rock, who created the show that's partially based on his own experiences growing up, is once again an adult Chris, with Terry Crews as his father Julius and Tichina Arnold as his mother Rochelle also reprising their roles and lending their voices to the animated characters!
The comedy also stars Tim Johnson Jr. playing a young Chris this time, Ozioma Akagha as his sister Tonya, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as his brother Drew, and Gunnar Sizemore as Chris' only friend, Greg. Just like the original, we're going to see stories of Chris "growing up as a skinny nerd in a large working-class family in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, during the late 1980s," per the synopsis.
Grotesquerie
It's certainly been a busy month for creator Ryan Murphy as American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez on FX/Hulu and Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story on Netflix both debuted in September. And now before the month comes to a close, we're getting one more Murphy series that is giving us early Halloween feels.
Grotesquerie premieres Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 10 p.m. ET with the first two episodes on FX, and streams the next day on Hulu. The 10-episode horror drama will release two new episodes weekly until the finale on Oct. 23. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - Sept. 25
- Episode 2 - Sept. 25
- Episode 3 - Oct. 2
- Episode 4 - Oct. 2
- Episode 5 - Oct. 9
- Episode 6 - Oct. 9
- Episode 7 - Oct. 16
- Episode 8 - Oct. 16
- Episode 9 - Oct. 23
- Episode 10 - Oct. 23
The show is centered around Niecy Nash-Betts' character, Detective Lois Tryon and takes place in a small community, per the synopsis. When she starts to feel that the crimes happening are "eerily personal, as if someone or something is taunting her," she turns to Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond) for help because there's no leads. Though the deeper they dig, the more they fall into a "sinister web that only seems to raise more questions than answers."
Joining Betts and Diamond onscreen are Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon, Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd, Nicholas Alexander Chaves as Father Charlie, Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon, and football player Travis Kelce in a mystery role.