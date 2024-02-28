HBO: Pedro Pascal provides some insight into filming for The Last of Us season 2
Filming for The Last of Us season 2 is underway and "going amazing", according to SAG award winner Pedro Pascal.
We don't know about you, but we've been waiting for some updates about The Last of Us season 2, and now we have it! Last we checked in on the hit HBO show based on the popular video game of the same name, several actors and actresses have been cast, including Young Mazino as Jesse, and Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.
Last we heard Catherine O’Hara's role remains unknown. As for filming, Pedro Pascal who plays one of the main characters Joel Miller, shared some great news.
After his unforgettable SAG Award win and speech for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series, Pascal told PEOPLE, "Filming is going amazing. Going back to season 2 and stepping back into those boots again, it feels strangely brand new. I’ve never done anything like this before that has original authorship and then to be given the space and author what I have to give…. To be with Craig Mazin and Bella Ramsey is what works for me.”
The Last of Us season 2 expected to film in Canada
Pascal included that everyone is working harder, which can only mean a most promising next season. For more details about Pascal's win and his authentic acceptance speech, check out our article below.
As for where filming is taking place, the consensus seems to be Vancouver, Canada, however, we do not know the specifics. If season 2 follows the story of The Last Us Part II, audiences who are unfamiliar with the video game might be in for a shock.
The question is whether the fate of a certain character will be changed and how that change will affect the story moving forward. We do not want to spoil it for those who aren't aware but the consequences of Joel's decision to save Ellie in The Last of Us season 1 finale were far worse than anyone could have ever imagined.
When do you think The Last of Us season 2 will air? What are some of your predictions for next season?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!