Here are 5 shows for your streaming needs this weekend (Aug. 3 - Aug. 4, 2024)
Ah, the weekend. The best time to either catch up on shows and episodes you missed during the busy work week, or tuning in to something new. It's the best time to sit back, relax, and binge! But the world of streaming is massive, making it tough to keep up with. Luckily, we're here to help you out with that.
From the arrival of highly anticipated new shows to the finale of a hit series favorite, here are the top new shows (and episodes) for your streaming needs this weekend, Aug. 3 - Aug. 4, 2024. Find the quick list below, followed by more details on our top two picks.
- A Good Girl's Guide to Murder - Premiered Thursday, Aug. 1 on Netflix
- Batman: Caped Crusader -- Premiered Thursday, Aug. 1 on Prime Video
- Unstable season 2 - Premiered Thursday, Aug. 1 on Netflix
- House of the Dragon season 2- Finale on Sunday, Aug. 4 on Max
- Snowpiercer season 4 - New episode Sunday, Aug. 4 on AMC+
Again, these are all the options to choose from. But if you're limited on time, below we highlighted two shows streaming this weekend that you should definitely check out!
Batman: Caped Crusader (new series)
First up, we have Batman: Caped Crusader on Prime Video, which dropped all 10 episodes on its premiere date, Thursday, Aug. 1. I was able to catch two episodes, but decided to save the rest for the weekend since streaming 10 episodes during the work week is a challenging task. I know this is the case for most people, so it's great that it arrived so close to the weekend.
Batman: Caped Crusader follows the animation style the original series features, but it has plenty of differences. The story takes place in the 1940s but does make diversity a priority and does not shy away from tackling hard-hitting topics such as racism. Batman fans, this is not a series you want to watch with kids. Not only will the plot be difficult for young viewers to follow, but it is a violent series.
House of the Dragon season 2 finale
That's right, House of the Dragon fans! The time has come to say goodbye to HBO's hit series House of the Dragon. Not forever, thankfully, but for a while as the season 2 finale airs on HBO this Sunday, Aug. 4, at 9 p.m. ET (and available to stream on Max at the same time). Fans are prepared for what is sure to be an explosive and intense finale. To say our expectations are high is an understatement!
Will you be watching the House of the Dragon season 2 finale as soon as it drops on HBO or save it for a later time? If you do wait to watch, make sure it's not too long or you'll risk bumping into spoilers online!