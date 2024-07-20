Snowpiercer season 4 watch guide: When to watch, episode count, and more to know
Who else is ready for Snowpiercer season 4? Raise those hands high! I'm so pumped for the final season. It's really bittersweet, but now we'll have a conclusion to the show we've been following for the last few years. And there's always a certain excitement that comes with that.
Snowpiercer season 4 episode release schedule
Set those alarms because Snowpiercer season 4 premieres July 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, as well as streaming on AMC+. Only one new episode will be released weekly, so we're going to have the show with us for a while, going into the fall. And that makes me happy. The 10-episode season concludes on Sept. 22. Check out the titles and full episode schedule below:
- Episode 1, "Snakes in the Garden" - July 21
- Episode 2, "The Sting of Survival" - July 28
- Episode 3, "Life Source" - Aug. 4
- Episode 4, North Star" - Aug. 11
- Episode 5, "The Engineer" - Aug. 18
- Episode 6, "Bell the Cat" - Aug. 25
- Episode 7, "A Moth to a Flame" - Sept. 1
- Episode 8, "By Weeping Cross" - Sept. 8
- Episode 9, "Dominant Traits" - Sept. 15
- Episode 10, "Last Stop" - Sept. 22
Release times by time zone
As mentioned above, you can start tuning in to new episodes on Sunday evenings starting at 9 p.m. ET. That would be earlier in the evening on the west coast at 6 p.m. PT, and a 8 p.m. CT premiere time for those of you in the Central Time Zone.
- East Coast: 9 p.m. ET
- West Coast: 6 p.m. PT
- Midwest: 8 p.m. CT
- Mountain: 7 p.m. MT
As mentioned above, the premiere episode is titled "Snakes in the Garden," and we've got the official synopsis for it! The fourth and final season picks up nine months after where we left off in season 3 when Snowpiercer and Big Alice went their separate ways. Check out the description below:
"Till and Ben encounter unforeseen enemies when Melanie sends them off the train on a reconnaissance mission. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face uncertain times and unknown adversaries, compelling them to further confront the complexities of their new reality."
AMC has also graced us with two new sneak peek videos to get us excited and geared up for what's to come! We shared them below:
Snowpiercer season 4 stars Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Sean Bean, Rowan Blanchard, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Iddo Goldberg, Katie McGuinness, Lena Hall, Sam Otto, Chelsea Harris, Mike O’Malley, Roberto Urbina and Sheila Vand. New cast members this time around include Clark Gregg and Michael Aronov.