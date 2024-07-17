Here's how to watch the two-night premiere of Big Brother season 26!
By Diana Nosa
Who's ready for the premiere of Big Brother season 26?!
We cannot be any more excited for everything to come this season of Big Brother because this season is slated to be nothing like we've ever seen before. From the AI theme to the houseguests, there are tons of unexpected moments in store for us. And when we think about the first-time-ever twist of the houseguests having the power to vote in a 17th houseguest, the hype increases even further.
If you're as thrilled as us about what's to come, allow us to tell you all about what's on the way tonight!
What to expect from season 26's two-night premiere
First and foremost, if you don't want to miss out on the first move-in day of Big Brother season 26, then be sure to head to CBS tonight, July 17, at 9:00 p.m. ET. Or if you just have access to Paramount+ you can watch the premiere live on streaming as well!
Night one's premiere will be approximately one hour long and will consist of the first group of houseguests moving in. It's unknown if there will be any competitions with only half of the houseguests, but if there is it will surely be a treat to see which houseguest stands above the rest on the very first day.
Night two's premiere will be at the same time and have the same duration. The only difference is the fact that the second installment of the two-night premiere will air on Thursday, July 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Most likely, the second night will include a competition between the houseguests to decide who will be our first Head of Household of the season.
Although we don't really know what the very first Head of Household competition will be, we have an inkling that it will have something to do with AI. More specifically, BBAI.
For one of our sixteen (or maybe seventeen) houseguests, this is the first day to their eventual victory of securing $750,000. Who will win? Who will fall? Only time will tell!
Don't forget to catch the two-night premiere of Big Brother season 26 tonight, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET at CBS. Or, if you can't make it, you can watch on Paramount+ the next day to catch every second!