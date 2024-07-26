Industry season 3 and more to stream on HBO and Max in August 2024
HBO and Max have a lot to offer subscribers over the month of August 2024, which is great to see after a very lackluster July. We’ve got more than sport-related content coming our way, folks! From the highly anticipated third season of HBO’s Industry to a new documentary, we are listing everything you need to watch.
For the record, we know that not every series is worth watching. This is true for all streamers, not only HBO/Max. But that’s why we’re here to help! By providing you with information such as the synopsis, cast, trailer, and more, our hope is that it helps you decide whether you should watch or not.
Before we dive into details on our top three picks, here’s a list of the six most popular HBO releases arriving in August.
- Elizabeth Taylor: The Lost Tapes, Aug. 3
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears, Aug. 6
- Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth?, Aug. 8
- Industry season 3, Aug. 11
- Chimp Crazy, Aug. 18
- City of God: The Fight Rages On, Aug. 25
Hey, we didn’t say nothing sports-related was coming, just that we have more options than we did in July, a month that was packed with sport documentaries. In August, we’ll have a little bit of everything. Here are more details about our top three picks.
Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth?, Aug. 8
Premiering on the first week of August, we have Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? Coming to Max on Aug. 8, the three-episode documentary follows the haunting case of the 2012 abduction of two cousins, 10-year-old Lyric Cook-Morrissey and 8-year-old Elizabeth Collins, in Evansdale, Iowa. Sadly, Lyric and Elizabeth’s bodies were found seven months later. This horrific crime shocked the community and the nation as it received wide national media attention.
Even more disappointing is the fact that their murders are still a mystery. That’s right, the investigation continues, and no one has been brought to justice. According to Des Moines Register, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has received over 100 tips about the case in the past 10 months. As tips, clues, and new evidence is presented, will this mystery close soon?
Stream all three episodes of Taken Together: Who Killed Lyric and Elizabeth? Will be available to stream on Aug. 8 exclusively on Max.
Industry season 3, Aug. 11
The month of August is also bringing subscribers the return of the HBO original series Industry as season 3 arrives on Aug. 11. The third season of Industry is set to feature a total of eight episodes. Episode 1 will be available to stream on Aug. 11, followed by one weekly episode.
If this is the first you hear about Industry, miss out no more! The drama series follows a group of young bankers in London who compete for positions at the prestigious investment bank Pierpoint & Co. Each graduate is willing to do whatever it takes for an office upgrade. We won’t go into further details in case you are planning to watch and catch up ahead of season 3. Go stream the first two seasons on Max!
Industry season 3 stars Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, and other series regulars. The upcoming season 3 will also feature newbies that include Kit Harington Sarah Goldberg, and Miriam Petche.
Chimp Crazy, Aug. 18
Having a chimp for a pet may seem like a cute idea, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. And sure, there have been some cases where this is a possibility and no incidents are reported, but is it really worth the risk? The HBO original documentary series, Chimp Crazy, explores the bond between apes and their human “owners,” focusing on animal broker Tonia Haddix, who calls herself the “Dolly Parton of chimps.”
Chimp Crazy’s mission is to expose the many risks ape caretakers face when they raise these animals as pets. Watch the four-episode documentary on Aug. 18.
From this list, what will you be watching on HBO and Max in August? Did we leave anything out?