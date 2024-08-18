Industry season 3 episode 2 release time and what to expect
At long last, Industry is back with its third installment and by the premiere episode alone, we know we're in for another rollercoaster of a season. The show is bigger, louder, and probably even more scandalous in its third season, with new faces at Pierpoint looking to make an impact. Harper, Yasmin, and Robert struggle to navigate their new realities, and sadly for Robert, he's just faced a major tragedy. After that bombshell of a season 2 finale, we know Harper is no longer at Pierpoint, but that doesn't mean she's far from the trade.
Industry season 3 continues with episode 2 tonight on HBO, titled "Smoke and Mirrors." Another focal plot point this time around follows a green energy company called Lumi, which goes public at the end of the season 3 premiere. Kit Harington joins the show as Lumi CEO Sir Henry Muck, who's taken a liking to Yasmin. Things are no doubt going to keep heating up in Industry. Don't miss the new episode in just a few hours!
Season 3 episode 2 release date and time
The second episode of Industry season 3 premieres tonight, Sunday, Aug. 18, at 9:00 p.m. ET. The British drama took the coveted time slot of House of the Dragon season 2, which ended earlier this month. If you're watching Industry through the channel HBO, all you have to do is turn on the linear airing at exactly 9:00 p.m. ET so you don't miss a second of the drama. But if you can't make the premiere time, don't worry; HBO will re-air the new episode tonight two times. According to HBO's schedule, episode 2 will play again at 11:40 p.m. ET and at 2:25 a.m. ET on Monday morning.
Of course, if you're streaming the new episode of Industry season 3 on HBO's streaming service Max, you can access it at any time after 9:00 p.m. ET.
Season 3 episode 1 recap
We get a little bit of a time jump from the events of season 2 when season 3 opens up. All of our main players are in different places, with Harper now working for Anna Gearing's company FutureDawn, Yasmin back on the trading floor at Pierpoint, and Robert, still at Pierpoint as well, working on Lumin's IPO strategy.
As for their personal lives, Yasmin struggles with public attention after her father is accused of embezzlement and disappears, and her photos are in all the tabloids. Robert has started a romantic relationship with Venetia, though he's still sleeping with Nicole, and Harper has a new boyfriend who we don't know much about yet.
Eric has been promoted to partner at Pierpoint and Adler tells him he has to fire someone on his team, a decision he goes back and forth on all episode. He isn't sure about Yasmin, but Kenny, who we learn took Eric into his home when his wife left him, vouches for her. After an unexpected night out where Yasmin and Eric do cocaine together, Eric is seemingly on her side.
When Robert wakes up next to Nicole after spending the night with her, he's horrified to find her dead with dried blood coming from her nose. Obviously shaken up, he shows up to Pierpoint on IPO day and cries at his desk. Eric confronts him, but instead of firing him, he gives him a pep talk and sends him to the stock exchange to be with Henry and the Lumi team. In a surprising turn of events, Eric fires Kenny, referencing his past situation with Yasmin. As Kenny packs up his things at his desk, he calls Yasmin out for betraying him.
Lumi officially goes public in the final moments of the season 3 premiere, but just as it does, the power goes out. And not just at the stock exchange. The employees at Pierpoint panic as their lights go out, but we don't get to see what happens next.
What's next in Industry
So what will happen next? Well, HBO has shared a synopsis for tonight's new episode of Industry, which gives a tease:
"Following a bumpy IPO launch, Eric scrambles to maintain control over the floor. Meanwhile, Harper forms a new work alliance, Robert suffers a devastating loss, and Yasmin’s ingenuity wins Henry’s attention."
I'm very curious to find out what's going on at Pierpoint now that Lumi has gone public. While Yasmin was nervous about the company after her client dropped out last minute, Kenny assured her they wouldn't have to worry about it after they went public. Based on the preview for the weeks ahead, it looks like Yasmin and Lumi's CEO are about to get very close. What does he want from her? Poor Robert now has more trauma to deal with, and because of his relationship with Nicole, he can't talk to anyone about it. I would recommend a therapist, though I'm not sure I see that happening.
Harper will no doubt try and get close to Petra after their conversation in the season 3 premiere, though I'm not sure how well that'll turn out. She's obviously unhappy being Anna's assistant, understandably, but she's not going to get back to her old job that fast. Or will she?
One big question I have for the new season is about what happened to Jesse Bloom. He was such an important character in the second season and he's nowhere to be found, not even in any of the previews. Speaking of, get a sneak peek at what's next in Industry with the teaser for the weeks ahead here:
The second season of Industry was so great, so I have very high expectations for the third, which is receiving glowing reviews. So far, so good! Tune in for tonight's episode of Industry on HBO and check back with us at Show Snob for our continued coverage!