Industry and 5 series to watch starring Kit Harington
While Game of Thrones wasn’t the first series that Kit Harington starred in, it was the show that made him a household name. Now may people are watching shows to see if his acting style differs to that of Jon Snow.
Harington has starred in many TV shows since leaving Game of Thrones. There are also some great shows from before his time on the fantasy series to check out. Here are six to get you started.
6 shows Kit Harington stars in that you need to watch
Industry
We start with the British-American series, Industry. The series has just premiered its third season, which is the season that Harington comes into. He plays Sir Henry Much, the CEO of Lumi, a green tech company.
Industry follows a group of young graduates who are competing for positions at a prestigious investment bank in London called Pierpoint & Co. It’s a cut-throat business, and they will all do whatever it takes to win. The series starts with the graduates having just six months to prove they are worth a permanent position, otherwise they will be let go.
Watch Industry on Max.
Gunpowder
For those who are in love with period dramas, Gunpowder is one to check out. This three-part limited series follows the Gunpowder Plot, which was a real event in history. Guy Fawkes is best known for his involvement—mainly because he was literally found with the spark—but there were many who conspired to blow up the Houses of Parliament with King James VI of Scotland/I of England in there.
Harington starred as Robert Catesby. It turns out that Harington has a connection to this man in real life! The series is a look at the creation of the conspiracy and how it all fell apart.
Watch Gunpowder on Max.
Pompeii
Okay, this is actually a movie and not a TV series, but it’s worth a watch. This is Harington’s work before Game of Thrones! He stars as Milo, a slave-turned-gladiator who needs to find his true love. That love is no betrothed to the corrupt Roman Senator, and Milo needs to do whatever he can to prevent that.
As the name of the movie suggests, it’s set in Pompeii at the time of Mount Vesuvius erupting. We know how history plays out, and Milo also needs to get himself and his love out of this crumbling city.
Watch Pompeii on Pluto TV.
Criminal: UK
What about a crime drama? Criminal: UK offers a series of standalone episodes. They each follow a different crime, and everything is done within the walls of a police precinct, mostly in the interview room.
Harington is in one episode, where he is accused of sexually assaulting a former member of staff. He says that he is innocent, but the evidence is stacking up against him. Did it do it? Can he prove his innocence as he’s being questioned? It’s worth watching the episode to find out.
Criminal: UK is on Netflix.
Modern Love
Another anthology series to watch is Modern Love. This series is based on the New York Times column of the same name, and it takes us through different types of love. Harington stars in a Season 2 episode that is set during the time of the pandemic.
Set in Ireland, two strangers meet on the train. They decide not to switch numbers but agree to meet at the train station again on a certain date. However, the pandemic causes everything to shut down, and now their plans to meet are halted. Can the two find each other? Should they have given it over to fate?
Modern Love streams on Prime Video.
Extrapolations
If you like dystopian shows and you love to take a look at what life could be like in the future, you’ll want to turn to Extrapolations. Harington appears in four of the episodes, which is the most for the cast members in this show.
He plays Nicholas Bilton, the CEO of Alpha Industries. He’s regarded as the richest man on Earth, and he wants to find a way to use technology to allow humanity to survive the changing world. Of course, he has to profit from that as well. The series takes us from 2030 to the 2070s, looking at how climate change and technology could affect the world.
Watch Extrapolations on Apple TV+.