Industry season 3 watch guide: What time to catch new episodes (and more)
By Sandy C.
The HBO Original drama series Industry is finally coming back with its third season after a long wait. Season 2 concluded in 2022, in case you were counting down the days. If you’re like me, you don’t want to miss out on any of the drama, so we’re here to help! From when new episodes arrive to the cast featured this season, here’s everything to know.
Industry is one of the most underrated series, but I think a lot more eyes will fall on it when season 3 arrives thanks to the new cast additions. If you’re already a fan, be sure to tell a friend or two to watch it! And if you have never watched Industry, you’re missing out. Give it a try, you won’t regret it.
HBO’s Industry season 3 premieres on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, and it will also be available to stream on Max at this same time. The third season is set to feature eight episodes, with one dropping each week.
The series follows a group of ambitious young bankers in London working at the prestigious investment bank Pierpooint & Co. It’s a tough industry that sees them competing for positions and promotions, each willing to do whatever it takes to get ahead. A lot has happened in the first two seasons, but we won’t be going into any details here in case you’ve yet to watch.
HBO also describes the series with “a group of young bankers forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug-fueled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office.”
Industry season 3 will see Myha’la, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Sagar Radia, Indy Lewis, Adam Levy, Sarah Parish, Trevor White, Elena Saurel, and Irfan Shamji. Several new cast members have also joined the upcoming season, including Kit Harrington, Sarah Goldberg, Miriam Petche, Andrew Havill, Roger Barclay, Fady Elsayed, and Fiona Button.
Now that House of the Dragon season 2 is a wrap, you’ve got a new Sunday series to tune in to. Don’t miss the season 3 premiere of Industry on Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET only on HBO and Max.