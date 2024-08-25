Industry season 3 episode 3 preview: What time to watch and what to expect
Everyone is feeling the impact of Lumi's rocky IPO on Industry season 3, and by the looks of the trailer, its CEO Henry Muck will be sticking around for a while. Whether or not Lumi fails, Henry's formed an interest in Yasmin, blurring the line between their professional and personal relationship. In tonight's episode of Industry, Pierpoint heads to a climate conference where they'll meet investors and other important people in the space.
Has Pierpoint overvalued Lumi, and if so, are they headed toward their downfall? It's certainly possible. Tonight's episode will likely increase the tension as Pierpoint and Lumi are left to sink or swim. There are eight episodes total in Industry season 3, and this week marks episode 3, titled "It." Be sure not to miss a minute of all the drama!
Season 3 episode 3 release date and time
Industry season 3 episode 3 premieres tonight, Sunday, Aug. 25, at 9:00 p.m. ET. If you're subscribed to the channel HBO and are watching the linear airing of the new episode, all you need to do is turn on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET. If you can't make the premiere, there will be additional airings tonight. Per HBO's schedule, "It" will play again at 11:00 p.m. ET and 1:00 a.m. ET. On Monday, the new episode will air on HBO again at 8:00 p.m. ET.
If you're streaming tonight's new episode of Industry on HBO's platform Max, you can start watching at any time beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET via the app or website. You don't need to wait for additional airtimes to watch (or rewatch) "It" after its premiere.
Season 3 episode 2 recap
Last week's episode of Industry season 3, titled "Smoke and Mirrors," shows us the immediate fallout of Lumi's IPO — remember, when all the power goes out? Immediately, investors begin feeling nervous about the company and it's Pierpoint's job to keep them confident. Robert, specifically, who's still attached to Henry's hip, tries to keep him calm while also giving him advice on how to act. He tries to stop Henry from taking a virtual interview, which annoys Henry. Tension grows between them which eventually leads to a full-out physical fight at the Lumi office.
At FutureDawn, Harper and Petra continue scheming while Anna grows suspicious of what they're doing together. Petra decides she wants to work with Harper but tells her to leave her personal hatred for Pierpoint and Eric at the door. They need to play fair. The Lumi board confronts Henry and suggests he step down as CEO, though Henry doesn't budge and acts like everything is fine.
Venetia mentions a necklace she gave Robert, and he realizes he left it at Nicole's house. He breaks into Nicole's backyard and snatches the necklace before he's caught by her teenage daughter. They speak a little bit and she tries to kiss Robert, an advance he rejects. He seems disturbed when he finds out she's a minor.
Robert feels helpless when Henry locks himself in a bathroom and won't come out, calling Yasmin for help. She quickly leaves Pierpoint, telling Eric she thinks she can help. Sure enough, Yasmin talks Henry into coming out and she constructs a plan that will shine a positive light on him in the media.
After Yasmin's scheme works, she meets Henry for dinner, who reveals that he's gotten the article about her removed. This is huge for Yasmin, who repays him with a tease in the bathroom. Henry leaves her a rare bottle of wine for her and she drinks it on her way home while remembering what her father did to her on the boat.
In the flashback scene, Yasmin's father tries to explain himself after she catches him having sex with the worker on the boat and confesses that he's broke and in legal trouble. This leads to an argument, and he pins her down on a bed and throws wine in her face. It's certainly a traumatic moment for Yasmin, who finds comfort in Harper on the boat.
The episode ends with Yasmin realizing she's being photographed, proving just because the article is down doesn't mean the attention on her is gone.
What to expect from season 3 episode 3
Though Henry has found some sort of solace with Yasmin, the pressure to deliver with Lumi is still there. Industry season 3 episode 3 will see Henry travel to Switzerland for the conference, at which he and Eric will have to speak on a panel. They have to convince everyone that Lumi is a healthy company worth investing in, but will they succeed? Yasmin and Robert accompany Eric to the conference and it looks like Yasmin and Henry will be getting some alone time.
Harper and Petra also attend the conference, which is not good news for Eric. He might have the upper hand now, but there's no denying he's terrified of Harper. Tonight's episode, "It," was written by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, and directed by Zoé Wittock. Check out the official synopsis below:
"Eric (Ken Leung), Yasmin (Marisa Abela), and Robert (Harry Lawtey) descend on an international climate conference in Switzerland, where Harper’s (Myha’la) machinations threaten the status quo."- HBO
Harper is always ready to cause a stir and I love that about her. She keeps things interesting! I'm also very interested in where Yasmin and Henry's relationship goes, and I can't help but have a soft spot for Henry just because he's played by Kit Harington. My King in the North! I'm still feeling truly awful for Robert who hasn't had a second to process Nicole's death. Will he ever speak to someone about it? He must be headed toward a breakdown, right? Poor guy.
Check back with us tonight at Show Snob for our full recap and reactions to Industry season 3 episode 3, "It." New episodes of the HBO drama are released every Sunday night on HBO and Max.