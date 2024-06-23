Interview With the Vampire season 2 episode 7 release time and what's ahead in the penultimate episode
It's almost time to say goodbye to Interview With the Vampire season 2, and with just two episodes left, anticipation is at an all-time high as we wait to see what'll happen for Louis and Claudia in Paris. Through Louis and Armand's retelling, we've made it to a pivotal time in the story of their relationship as Armand betrays Louis and Lestat is brought back to the Theatres des Vampires. What will Louis do when he's confronted by Lestat — for real, this time? We don't have long to find out now!
Season 2 episode 6 ends on a major cliffhanger as Louis, Claudia, and Madeleine are kidnapped and put on trial at the theater. Was Armand ever on their side, or was he planning this ever since he found out about Lestat's murder? I have so many questions I need answers to! Season 2 episode 7 is titled "I Could Not Prevent It," which might be Armand's excuse for allowing this to happen, perhaps. In any case, there's no doubt the penultimate episode is going to be a big one.
Season 2 episode 7 release date and time
This week's episode of Interview With the Vampire will air on AMC tonight, Sunday, June 23, at 9:00 p.m. ET. As seen on AMC's schedule, an encore showing of episode 7 will air at 11:12 p.m. ET if you miss the premiere, and it will air again on Monday morning at 1:24 a.m. ET if you're staying up late.
Are you streaming the new episode instead of watching it on linear? Episode 7 will be available on the AMC+ app on Sunday morning. AMC has not confirmed what time they drop episodes on their streaming platform, but we know it's hours before the linear airing.
Season 2 episode 6 recap
Coming off episode 5 when we finally learned what happened between Louis, Daniel, and Armand that night in 1973, episode 6 took us back to Paris through flashbacks. Louis continued his interview, remembering a major milestone in his vampire life: turning a human into a vampire. This would be Madeleine, Claudia's friend in Paris who witnessed her kill and feed on humans. Madeleine wasn't afraid as much as she was intrigued, and after Armand refused to turn her, Louis did the deed.
Louis realized that Madeline would be a better companion to Claudia than he could ever be, and he sent the two on their way to leave Paris. After some time, he and Armand reunited with Claudia and Madeleine, and for a moment, everyone seemed happy. That was, until Santiago and some of the other vampires kidnapped Louis, Claudia, and Madeleine, with Armand's help.
In the current timeline, Armand told Daniel that he had only betrayed Louis one time, and this must've been it. Last week's episode ended with Louis, Claudia, and Madeleine on trial up on stage at the theater, with a very special guest backstage ready to make his entrance. Of course, I'm talking about Lestat. He's back, in the flesh, and likely ready to cause some havoc in episode 7.
What to expect from season 2 episode 7
As mentioned, this week's episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2 is titled "I Could Not Prevent It," and the short but to-the-point logline reads: "Louis and Claudia are put on trial." This should be obvious if you've watched episode 6, and, unsurprisingly, Louis is freaking out about having to see Lestat again. AMC has shared a quick teaser for the episode, which you can watch below:
Louis and Claudia are being tried for the murder of Lestat, which is a complicated one. Given they didn't actually kill him (right?) I think it would be attempted murder. Though you could argue Louis didn't even give it a true attempt — that's definitely what Claudia thinks. Santiago is leading the trial up on stage, and presumably, the audience thinks it's part of an act. The truth, of course, is that it's very real. And I'm sure if Louis and Claudia are found guilty, the consequences will be horrible.
Season 2 episode 7 is directed by Emma Freeman and written by Rolin Jones and Kevin Hanna. Freeman joined the show with season 2 episode 6, helming that one, while this week's episode marks Hanna's first writing credit on the show. As for Jones, of course, he's the showrunner, though he hasn't written an episode since the season 1 finale. He also wrote the upcoming season 2 finale. All of this is to say we're in very good hands for the season's final two episodes!
As always, I'll be here at Show Snob recapping and reviewing each episode of Interview With the Vampire season 2, so check back with us tonight to read our thoughts on the penultimate episode! The finale will be released next Sunday, June 30.