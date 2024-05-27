Get ready for Jake Gyllenhaal's new series! 5 things we're excited about based on the Presumed Innocent trailer
By Ricky Valero
I have been screaming from the rooftops for years about how Apple TV+ is the best streaming platform when it comes to TV series. From Black Bird to The Morning Show to Ted Lasso, the list goes on and on. Apple brought heavy hitter David E. Kelley to adapt Scott Turow's book Presumed Innocent to deliver an eight-episode series starring Jake Gyllenhaal. We share five things we're excited about based on the Presumed Innocent trailer!
The thriller, which premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, follows prosecutor Rusty Sabich (Gyllenhaal), who becomes the lead suspect in a horrific murder. The ensemble cast also includes Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Renate Reinsve, Peter Sarsgaard, O-T Fagbenle, Chase Infiniti, Elizabeth Marvel, Nana Mensah, and Kingston Rumi Southwick. Following premiere day, one new installment will be released weekly. So why are we so excited about this show? Find out below! But first, check out the trailer.
Jake Gyllenhaal
This could've been the easiest article ever. You would've clicked the link, a picture of Gyllenhaal in the courtroom would've been the only thing in the piece, and you would've nodded your head yes and moved on. Of course, it's not that easy, but Gyllenhaal is one of the best working actors, and to see him dive into a TV series of this nature only has me oozing with excitement for what he brings to the table. Plus, maybe the Emmys will recognize him since the Academy refuses to. He plays the main character, Rusty, accused of murdering Carolyn Polhemus, the woman he was having an affair with.
David E. Kelley is the showrunner
David E. Kelley is known for some incredible series' in his time as executive producer, showrunner, and writer, including L.A. Law, Boston Legal, and Big Little Lies. His work has led to 30 Emmy nominations, and he has taken home 11 of them. Kelley is a force to be reckoned with in this space, and with him penning the series, it only ramps up my excitement for the show. Adapting the book, the show explores "obsession, sex, politics and the power, and limits of love," when Rusty, who works at the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney's office, is a suspect, per the synopsis.
The affair storyline
Prosecutor Tommy Moto looks at Rusty and asks about his relationship with Carolyn. Then, we see a montage of the two making out. From this, we can presume that the two were romantically involved and that Rusty was having an affair with her. These types of tales always make for an interesting story. And surely this one will be no different. The element of is he innocent or guilty and the mystery of it all adds to the intrigue.
Will Barbara stand by Rusty?
The Presumed Innocent trailer shows that Rusty cheated on his wife, Barbara. The trailer also revealed that Rusty hasn't been exactly honest with the details of the affair, including the night that Carolyn was murdered. He texted her over 30 times. It's one thing to stand by your man after he cheats, but another after more details come out and him being arrested for murder. A huge question is whether Barbara will stand by Rusty. Or will she leave him to handle things on his own?
The mystery of whether Rusty really is guilty of murdering Carolyn
The million-dollar questions is whether Rusty is guilty of murdering Carolyn. If we go solely on the trailer, Rusty looks like he very may well be the man who committed the murder. We all know about editing and how they may want to paint the picture one way when it's something else. Rusty's time as a prosecutor should make for an interesting trial as he knows every trick in the book to get the best out of the defense. So he should use that to his advantage. Will Rusty be charged with her murder? I guess we are going to have to tune in to find out.
Presumed Innocent hits Apple TV+ on Wednesday, June 12 with the first two episodes.