The Boys season 4 episode 8 recap and review: “Assassination Run”

"Assassination Run" . The Boys season 4 episode 8 review. A. “Assassination Run” is a devastating season finale for the Boys. It’s another incredible episode, although strangely eerie and uncomfortable given the current political environment. The episode caps off a great season of the series. The performers and execution of this story, including all of the stunt sequences, effects, and CGI, in season 4 are as good as any other series on TV. The cast, creators, and crew delivered in every department. I can’t share enough praise for this team..