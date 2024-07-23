Lady in the Lake honors filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée (Dedication explained)
Fans of the thriller genre should seriously consider adding Lady in the Lake to their watch lists, Apple TV+'s new series starring Natalie Portman and Moses Ingram. Created by Alma Har'el (Honey Boy), the seven-episode drama is based on the book of the same name written by Laura Lippman, following a series of murders in 1960s Baltimore, Maryland. So far, the first two episodes are available to stream, introducing us to our two leading ladies who are totally gripping.
Receiving mostly positive reviews so far, Lady in the Lake might not be the best show of the year, but it's certainly worth watching. Portman and Ingram are great in their respective roles and the mystery introduced at the start of the premiere is captivating. Having not read the source material, I'm excited to see where this story goes. The first episode, titled "Did You Know Seahorses Are Fish?" is also an important one as it pays tribute to the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée.
Late director Jean-Marc Vallée served as an executive producer on Lady in the Lake
If you don't recognize the late Vallée by name, you'll likely be familiar with his works. He was best known for directing and/or executive producing award-winning movies and shows like Dallas Buyers Club, Wild, Big Little Lies, and Sharp Objects. To say he was a great talent in the film industry would be an understatement. Getting his start in writing and directing in the '80s, Vallée worked on music videos before making his feature directorial debut in 1995 with Liste noire. He's directed some of the most successful films in Quebec history.
Vallée received international attention and widespread acclaim with his 2005 movie C.R.A.Z.Y., which would lead to the launch of his career in the United States. Over a decade later, he signed on to produce Apple TV+'s Lady in the Lake with his Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America companies, which was announced in March 2021 before eventually being released in 2024. His name is credited as an executive producer among others for the show.
Sadly, Vallée passed away on Dec. 25, 2021 at the age of 58 in his home country of Canada. As reported by Deadline months later in April 2022, his family shared his cause of death in a statement, explaining it as “a fatal cardiac arrhythmia secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis.” Expectedly, a long list of actors shared tributes and statements honoring Vallée, including past collaborators such as Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Matthew McConaughey, Laura Dern, and others.
"With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver—he didn't romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic—from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye."- Matthew McConaughey
Vallée's works stand the test of time as some of the best films and shows of the 21st century, and his loss is felt greatly across the industry.