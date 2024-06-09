Big Little Lies season 3 gets another update, but it's still not the one we've been waiting for
Are these big little lies just getting bigger? Ok, no that sounds too cruel. Since November 2023, actress Nicole Kidman has kept fans excited about a potential Big Little Lies season 3. She revealed to Neapolitan that "we will be bringing you a third one, just FYI." She also provided another update in April 2024 that things are moving forward.
However since then, HBO has not confirmed or denied whether a new installment is indeed happening. And so, us fans have been left to wait and speculate. Most recently on June 5, 2024, Kidman and her co-star Reese Witherspoon provided another update. But, it's still not the one we've been eagerly waiting for.
The two sat down for an interview with Vanity Fair (see below) and the topic of Big Little Lies season 3 came up. Kidman was once again quick to reveal that apparently some kind of work, though she didn't say what exactly, is happening on the third season. She revealed that they're "moving fast and furious. [Author] Liane [Moriarty] is delivering the book. We're in good shape."
Witherspoon went on to jokingly reprimand her friend about jumping the gun and speaking too early, but as Kidman said, she's excited. Though it seems like they're still in the pitching phase of what a potential season 3 could look like. Because when that happened, their co-stars Laura Dern, Zoe Kravits, and Shailene Woodley called Witherspoon to ask whether or not they're doing it. What's great is that the main actresses seem to be as excited as Kidman, and would definitley return. So that's a relief!
But because of this, like I mentioned, I don't think any production work has been done on Big Little Lies season 3 yet, and it probably hasn't been greenlit by HBO yet. If I had to take a guess, Witherspoon and Kidman are probably working on a pitch and/or script to go to HBO with. And then the company will decide if it wants to bring the drama back for another season. The good news also is that the author of the books the show is based on is also working on another novel, so the three can collaborate on the direction of the possible third season.
I just hope for the sake of us fans, we have a concrete update soon. It's great that the actresses have teased that it seems likely season 3 is happening, but honestly it's not the update we've been waiting for. I would like to know for sure whether Big Little Lies is coming back for season 3, or if we need to just put the series behind us. Fingers crossed we get that news soon!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about a potential Big Little Lies season 3 on Max.