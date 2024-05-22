The Liars begin to search for the real Rose Waters in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School episode 4 (Preview)
Who's ready for the next episode of Pretty Little Liars: Summer School? We've got episode 4 up next! As a reminder, after premiere day the series has now moved to one new installment a week. So don't expect to get two episodes on the same day again this season. So what are the girls up to next? Read on below to find out!
Jump to:
Summer School episode 4 release details
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School episode 4 begins streaming Thursday, May 23, 2024 on Max. Episodes are released at 12 a.m. PT. Who's staying up late to watch it? I'll be honest guys, I'm an early bird. But good for any of you who are strong enough to stay up late to tune in! We shared what time the episode is released based on your time zone below:
- Pacific: 12 a.m. PT
- Eastern: 3 a.m. ET
- Central: 2 a.m. CT
- Mountain: 1 a.m. MT
The fourth episode of PLL: Summer School is titled "Chapter Fourteen: When a Stranger Calls Back," and it seems to be very intriguing based on the synopsis and promotional images. Check out the official description below:
"Following an encounter with Bloody Rose, the quest for the genuine Rose Waters commences."
Very, very interesting. One theory was that Bloody Rose was the actual Rose Waters, aka Archie and Angela's mother. But the synopsis gives it away that she's actually a different person. This does make sense as Rose Water disappeared, and I guess the little liars are ready to find her.
Breaking down the promotional images
Well, isn't this a lovely photo? It looks like we're really going to crank up the scare factor for the girls now. Last week it started with Mouse's birthday, but I don't think A is going to be holding back anymore. Bloody Rose is ready for some, well, blood. Clearly something has frightened the group below. But I'm actually more interestsed in the second image.
Imogen seems to be all alone with her baby Estelle, who as a reminder she gave up for adoption to a local gay couple. Why is Imogen with her? At the beginning of the season, she kept visiting and dropping off supplies. I mean, who can blame this poor young teen? If circumstances were different, she would have kept her daughter. And honestly I feel like the couple was pretty rude to her. Yes, this was a closed adoption, but give her a break. And clearly, there's something more going on here because Imogen isn't just spending quality time with her daughter. She's got a big knife at the ready. Does Bloody Rose show up?
Either Kelly is starting to receive texts from A as well, or she's just very angry about something. I don't know which one it is. And below, we see her mother and Pastor Malachi at Our Mother of Holy Grace. Something fishy is for sure going on at this church, and I know something is going to happen where it connects to the larger story. It's no coincidence this new location and its members were introduced in Summer School.
Finally, while most of these photos are of the characters either in fear or seriousness, it looks like we're going to get a few lighthearted moments in between all the drama. But that's nothing new for the show! Noa and Jennifer continue to hang out and get closer. Hmm. Plus, Faran is getting cozy with Henry. But, she's also all smiles with Gregory. Is that hinting at something? I wonder, I wonder.
What happened in PLL: Summer School episode 3?
Here's a quick recap of what happened in last week's episode. But for a full recap as well as the review of what we thought about episode 3, head over here. So in "Chapter Thirteen: Sweet Sixteen," it was Mouse's birthday. At first, her friends play it off and tell her it's not a good time to celebrate with everything going on. But actually, they are planning a surprise party for her and wanted to throw Mouse off. They manage to create a wonderful party at the roller rink, Xanadu style.
Unfortunately, Mouse never makes it to her retro party. That's because her grandmother, who is starting to forget and is influenced by SpookySpaghetti, dropped her off at the wrong location. As in the location that Bloody Rose wanted her to be in. Mouse walks in, and finds an abandoned spot with a cake and a rose waiting for her with a note, "This is your birthday test. A final girl must escape any death trap. You hide, I seek."
Eventually, the girls, who are at Mouse's actual party, get word from Ash that Mouse was dropped off where she wasn't supposed to be and they catch on to what's happened. When they get there, Mouse has escaped the fiery building, going up in flames. And she warns her friends that it's officially started. Bloody Rose isn't just sending them messages anymore. Now, she's trying to kill them.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School streams new episodes Thursdays on Max.