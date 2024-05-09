How is Pretty Little Liars: Summer School connected to the original series?
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin debuted in July 2022, and now a second season with a new title has landed. It's all about Pretty Little Liars: Summer School.
The new mystery series has debuted on Max with two episodes. We'll now get an episode a week, taking us through another mystery revolving around Imogen and her friends.
After the events of Original Sin, it’s not surprising that they need to go through summer school. And if summer school wasn’t hellish enough, they have a new villain, who may or may not be connected to the A they had come to know.
Is Pretty Little Liars: Summer School connected to the OG series?
Of course, the title Pretty Little Liars will make you think of a different series. Based on the books by Sara Shepard, the series ran on Freeform (formally ABC Family) for seven seasons. It also brought a villain only known as A coming after our protagonists, who all had secrets of their own.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School isn’t directly connected to the original series. It’s connected to Original Sin, which is set in a different town with a whole different cast. Original Sin was never initially created as a spin-off or a reboot of the OG series, but it did end up becoming a bit of both. That means Summer School is going to continue that connection.
“A” was the immediate connection between the shows. Well, that and the opening credits that uses the same theme song.
Pretty Little Liars characters could return after the Easter eggs
One of the big Easter eggs was when Noa found a bottle of oxycodone prescribed to one Caleb Rivers. That’s the Caleb we had come to know in PLL. The group of girls also take a trip to Rosewood during Episode 6, which is the town where the OG series was set. There’s even a bookshop called Ezra’s Books, which is a nod to Mr. Fitz.
Even Radley Sanatorium turned back up in the new series, but not as a mental hospital. It is now a hotel. Yeah, I’m not sure I’d be staying there knowing that history!
The biggest connection is the reveal of who adopts Imogen’s baby. Aria and Ezra are the baby’s parents, which opens the door for the two of the characters to show back up in Pretty Little Liars: Summer School. After all, Aria understands what it’s really like to have an “A” following you around.
Pretty Little Liars: Summer School airs Thursdays on Max.