Looking for a series to watch? Apple TV+ has 5 new shows coming in July 2024
Compared to some of the other streamers this month, Apple TV+ actually has a good amount of new shows coming out in July 2024. And that makes us avid TV watchers very happy of course! I feel like I get through productions so quickly sometimes that I'm constantly looking for something new. Well, the streamer is certainly delivering. Here's 5 new shows premiering on Apple TV+ this month.
Sunny
Release date: Wednesday, July 10
The first new series coming in July is Sunny starring Rashida Jones as Suzie. The dark comedy mystery brings a story about robots that's rooted in emotion and family. This one is definitely a show I'm adding to my watch-list! Suzie, who lives in Kyoto, Japan, experiences a heartbreaking loss - her husband and son disappear in "a mysterious plane crash," per the synopsis. She's given a domestic robot named Sunny from her husband's electronics company as "consolation."
Suzie grows to enjoy and rely on the "unexpected friendship" Sunny brings and the two will be able to find out the "dark truth" of what really happened to her family. Mysteries are always fun as we uncover clues along with the characters! The show premiers July 10, 2024 with the first two episodes, which will be followed by one new installment weekly until the final eon Sept. 4. There's a total of 10 episodes.
Me
Release date: Friday, July 12
Looking for a kids and family show to watch with your younger ones? Me is the way to go! The series is centered around Ben, a 12-year-old who is in middle school and experiencing everything that goes with it - bullies, crushes, and school dances, per the synopsis. Plus, the young teen is dealing with a new house, new school, and new family as his mother has remarried. Perhaps all these changes are what cause Ben to find out he has super powers. Though his stepsister Max will help him along the way to figure out just who he is as Ben.
Me has a total of 10 episodes. The family series stars Lucian-River Chauhan as Ben Vasani, Abigail Pniowsky as Max Davis, Dilshad Vadsaria as Elizabeth Vasani, Amanda Reid as Carter Kennedy, Jessy Yates as Morgan, Kyle Howard as Phil Davis, and Sharif Atkins as Darren Kennedy. Self-discovery at this age is already hard enough. And the main character has to deal with these superpowers as well? He's in for quite the hero's journey!
Lady in the Lake
Release date: Friday, July 19
If you can believe it, Lady in the Lake is actually Natalie Portman's first major television role! Previously, the actress has only guest starred in a few episodes on productions but wasn't the lead. Instead, the actress has focused on film roles. Now, she's making her small screen debut in a way on Apple TV+. The 7-episode limited series begins streaming July 19 with the first two episodes, followed by one weekly until the finale on Aug. 23. We shared the release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - July 19
- Episode 2 - July 19
- Episode 3 - July 26
- Episode 4 - Aug. 2
- Episode 5 - Aug. 9
- Episode 6 - Aug. 16
- Episode 7 - Aug. 23
The Portman-led series follows her character, Maddie, who is a housewife "seeking to shed a secret past and reinvent herself as an investigative journalist," and Cleo Johnson (Moses Ingram) who is a mom "navigating the political underbelly of Black Baltimore" and trying to provide for her family, per the synopsis. At first their stories seem to be the same, but when Maddie "becomes fixated" on Cleo's death, a "chasm opens" that puts everyone in danger.
Time Bandits
Release date: Wednesday, July 24
Another show coming to Apple TV+ that's for all ages to enjoy is Time Bandits starring Friends star Lisa Kudrow! Based on the popular '80s movie of the same name, the series makes its debut on Wednesday, July 24 with 10 episodes. The show follows "a ragtag group of thieves" who recurit 11-year-old Kevin who loves history, per the synopsis. They all set out on a journey to save his parents, and the world. Check out the official synopsis below:
"The eccentric crew of bandits embark on epic adventures while evil forces threaten their conquests and life as they know it. As the group transports through time and space, the gang stumbles upon fascinating worlds of the distant past while seeking out treasure, depending on Kevin to shed light on each situation. The Time Bandits witness the creation of Stonehenge, see the Trojan Horse in action, escape dinosaurs in the prehistoric ages, wreak havoc during medieval times, experience the ice age, ancient civilizations, the Harlem Renaissance, and much more along the way. "
The fantasy adventure is created by Jemaine Clement, Ian Morris, and Our Flag Means Death actor Taika Waititi. Joining Kudrow as part of the cast are Tadhg Murphy, Kal-El Tuck, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Charlyne Yi, and more. Clement and Waititi will also appear in some episodes.
Women in Blue
Release date: Wednesday, July 31
Finally to close out the month is Spanish-language crime drama Women in Blue. The series is set in 1970 and inspired by true events. Four women take the lead and "defy the ultraconservative norms of the time" when they become the first female officers at a Mexican police department, per the synopsis. At first happy to get this chance, they soon find out this is all a publicity stunt to distract the media from a "brutal serial killer" that authorities haven't been able to find.
María, Gabina, Ángeles, and Valentina become determined to find the killer themselves and set up a "secret investigation to achieve what no male officer has been able to do." Will they find him? I would definitely bet my money on this foursome! The 10-episode series premieres with the first two episodes on July 31, with one new episodes released weekly until the finale on Sept. 25. I'm so excited to watch this one! What about you?