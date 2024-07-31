Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 and 4 more shows coming to Amazon Prime Video in August 2024
I personally love Prime Video! I think it's one of the more underrated streamers out there. But honestly if you take a close look, the platform has some great shows on it and many of them certainly deliver. It's so exciting for us TV lovers!
The biggest release this month is probably Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2. Though that's not your only option. For all of the nostalgic feels, Prime Video is going to kick the month off with the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader on Aug. 1. Finally, who doesn't love background TV? My top pick is always Judy Justice, so I'm excited to check out more season 3 episodes when they arrive on Aug. 5. And who am I kidding? I say background TV, but the reality show always draws me in with its random cases! Here's what's coming to Prime Video in August 2024, followed by more details on our top two picks.
- Batman: Caped Crusader - Thursday, Aug. 1
- Judy Justice season 3 -- Monday, Aug. 5
- The Mallorca Files season 3 - Thursday, Aug. 8
- Classified season 1 -- Thursday, Aug. 22
- Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 - Thursday, Aug. 29
Batman: Caped Crusader
Premieres Thursday, Aug. 1
Batman and animation, sign me up! Who else is ready to visit Gotham City in this new iteration of the classic superhero story? All 10 episodes of Batman: Caped Crusader will be streaming on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 on Prime Video. Per the streamer, this is a "reimagining of the Batman mythology" and there's some great executive producers behind the scenes to tell this new story.
Those are J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves (who directed the 2022 Batman live-action movie) and Bruce Timm (behind building the DC Universe including Batman and Superman). It's certainly in good hands, and because of that I think it's definitely worth checking out. Even if this tale has been told many times before. We shared the synopsis below:
"Welcome to Gotham City, where the corrupt outnumber the good, criminals run rampant and law-abiding citizens live in a constant state of fear. Forged in the fire of tragedy, wealthy socialite Bruce Wayne becomes something both more and less than human—the BATMAN. His one-man crusade for justice attracts unexpected allies within the GCPD and City Hall, but his heroic actions spawn deadly, unforeseen ramifications."
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2
Premieres Thursday, Aug. 29
The next installment in the Lord of the Rings prequel series, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2, is also coming this month to Prime Video! We'll have to wait until the end of August, but that's ok. We can be patient. The season will feature 8 episodes, though a release schedule has not been shared yet.
In the second season, Saurono has returned while the Dark Lord is on his own to try and "rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power," per the synopsis. This really wouldn't be a good thing because then he'd gain the power to bind the people of Middle-earth" to his sinister will." This season will test all characters, good or bad, with their friendships and more as our heroes of the story try to "hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other."