Love Island season 6 and 3 other shows coming to Peacock in June 2024
By Sandy C.
It's no secret that Peacock doesn't feature a large library of content such as the one Netflix or Hulu have available. But here at Show Snob, we believe it is quality over quantity! That said, Peacock is not a streaming service you want to sleep on in June 2024. This is particularly true if you love reality TV.
Peacock is small but mighty. It is the streaming home for One of Us is Lying, the critically acclaimed Dr. Death, and the award-nominated drama Poker Face, among others. The most affordable Peacock subscription will cost you $5.99 a month, making it one of the most affordable platforms. The only catch is that this subscription does feature ads. The ad-free version, Peacock Premium Plus, is $11.99 per month.
From Love Island USA season 6 to a controversial nature documentary about the LGBTQ+ animal community (yes, you read that right), here are four shows not to miss. Below, we'll also include other favorites coming to Peacock.
Queer Planet, June 6
First up, we have Queer Planet making its entrance on June 6. The Peacock Original has been making headlines for its controversial subject matter. The documentary explores the diversity of animal sexuality, following "flamboyant flamingos," "pansexual primates," other animals, and even mushrooms. Yes, there are no limits of what scientists attempt to learn about, asking audiences, what is considered natural when it comes to sex and gender? If you enjoy nature documentaries but feel like you have seen them all, Queer Planet should do the trick!
Queer Planet is narrated by Andrew Rannells and premieres on June 6, just in time for Pride month. This is a one-part documentary that runs for 90 minutes. Check out the trailer above for more details.
Love Island USA season 6, June 11
Love reality TV? Same! And the messier the better! On June 11, don't miss the Love Island USA season 6 premiere exclusively on Peacock. Once again, the reality dating series will feature a group of spicy singles searching for love on a beautiful tropical island. But don't let the setting fool you. This villa may appear to be what dreams are made of, but there will be drama and betrayal hiding in every corner. After pairing up, the contestants will participate in a series of challenges that will put their new love connections to the test. And tensions reach an all-time high when new available singles join the game. Will the coupled-up contestants stay with each other or leave to try with someone new?
Love Island USA season 6 is hosted by Ariana Madix. The new season drops on Tuesday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET, with new episodes six days a week.
The Dirty D season 3, June 13
Ready to add a new soap to your to-watch list? Don't miss The Dirty D on Peacock. The first two seasons are available to stream on the platform, with season 3 premiering on June 13. The new season will drop in two parts, the first three episodes on June 13 and the final three episodes on July 11.
The Dirty D premiered in 2022, streaming for free on Tubi for two seasons. The soap's popularity grew after Peacock streamed the episodes, so the streaming platform picked it up for a third season. Will you be catching up on The Dirty D ahead of the season 3 premiere?
TikTok Murders, June 25
Okay, for this series we don't have any details about. All we've got is the title and premiere date -- but consider me intrigued! For starters, I'm a sucker for crime and mystery, so TikTok Murders had me at "Murders." As soon as we learn more about the upcoming series, we'll be sure to update this post! For now, we just wanted you to keep it on your radar.
Bonus Peacock June 2024 content
- On June 5, Peacock releases the extended and uncensored version of the drama-packed The Valley season 1 finale. If you enjoyed the episode, just wait until you see this version!
- WWE fan? Don't miss the WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland on June 15, exclusively on Peacock.
- Just in time for summer, Peacock will have new episodes of Megamind Rules! to keep your kids entertained beginning June 20.