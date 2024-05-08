Love Island USA season 6 first look: Everything to know about the upcoming season
By Sandy C.
Is it hot in here? Or is it just Love Island? The summer season is heating up as Peacock has shared the first-look to Love Island USA season 6. Get ready for drama, heartbreak, and more drama. Here's everything to know about the upcoming season.
Are you ready for a season of reality TV mess? I know I am! Peacock kicks off its Reality Dating Shows Era with Love Undercover, premiering Thursday, May 9. The show features five wealthy and popular soccer star athletes who take on a new identity in hopes of scoring more than a goal, but true love. Will they find someone who doesn't care about money? We can't wait to watch! And once that's over, Peacock will drop Love Island USA season 6 on June 11.
The teaser trailer below may not reveal anything about the upcoming season. However, it does give audiences a first look at Ariana Madix as the season 6 host. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix knows a thing or two about reality TV and relationships. Madix is also a Love Island superfan, so she is perfect for the job! As for the narrator, fan-favorite comedian Iain Stirling will reprise his role as the hilarious narrator. Watch here:
Unlike most of the shows that stream on Peacock, not all episodes of Love Island USA will drop at once. Instead, beginning Tuesday, June 11, at 9 p.m. ET, one episode a day Thursday through Tuesday. In order words, it looks like most of your weekday night plans are made!
Love Island USA season 6 takes place in beautiful Fiji and feature a brand-new villa and Casa Amor. Peacock also teases an "unforgettable Hideaway." But this isn't all that the streamer is sharing! Love Island USA is promising its biggest season yet, set to include new challenges, shocking revelations, surprises, and unexpected guests. Needless to say, you do not want to miss a single episode! Will you be watching as soon as episodes drop on Peacock or save them for later on in the day or week? If it's the latter, make sure you don't wait too long or you risk bumping into spoilers online! And no one wants their experience ruined.
One thing that will stay the same is the viewers avability to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app. So if you don't already have an account set up, do so before the new season arrives.
Love Island USA season 6 joins the growing franchise, which also includes the spinoff Love Island Games, Love Island: All Stars, Love Island, Love Island South Africa, and Love Island Spain.