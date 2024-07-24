Love Island USA season 7 updates: Casting, host, and more to know
By Sandy C.
Love Island USA season 6 is a wrap. Well, almost! We still have to tune in to catch the reunion episode on Aug. 19, and it’s a special fans can’t wait to watch. Needless to say, the most current chapter of the reality dating series goes down as one of the best seasons so far. Will season 7 be just as iconic? Has another season even been announced? Here’s everything we know!
Spoiler alert! If you missed season 6 or are not caught up, please note there are spoilers ahead. All caught up? Perfect! Keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating it with Love Island USA season 7 updates as they come in.
Love Island USA season 7 is definitely happening
At the time of this writing, Peacock has not officially announced there will be another season or not. But they did sort of quietly let us know season 7 is happening. On the official Instagram page for the reality show, a post was published encouraging fans to apply to be on the next season, with the caption “casting is open NOW for the next season of #LoveIslandUSA” – say less! If you think you have what it takes to join, are ready for love and drama, and can shout “I GOT A TEXT!” at the top of your lungs, you know where to go.
After the mega success of season 6, a seventh season was guaranteed to happen. It’s normal for streamers (and cable networks) to wait a few days or weeks after a season is over before announcing future plans. As soon as Peacock makes it official, we’ll let you know! But at least something big happens, consider it a done deal. Love Island USA season 6 brought is the biggest viewership numbers the series has seen, Screen Rant reports. I think it’s all thanks to the amazing cast. In particular, our PPG queens Leah, JaNa, and Serena! They carried this season on their back and I really hope they are getting the rest they deserve now.
Will Ariana Madix return as the host?
Ariana Madix was a wonderful host! I love how invested she was in the relationships (and drama) and how much she always backed the ladies. All that said, we hope Ariana returns! We’ve yet to hear otherwise so we’ll keep an eye on any news. For now, expect to see Ariana host the Love Island USA season 6 reunion on Aug. 19, exclusively on Peacock.