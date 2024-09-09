Matthew B. Roberts on what it's like for the Frasers to head home again in Outlander season 7 part 2
Outlander season 7 part 2, aka the final eight episodes of the season, are finally making their way to us on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz. There's still a ways to go, but that does mean that the closer we get to the premiere, the more teases start to come out about the next chapter of the epic time-travel drama.
In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Matthew B. Roberts shared a hint at what's to come for the Frasers - both the ones in the 18th century and the ones in the 1970s - including how it feels to be back home in Scotland for Jamie, Claire, and Young Ian.
All three haven't been there since the third season. And it's crazy just how long they've been away! Of course we're looking forward to the trio interacting once again with Jenny and Ian Murray, Jamie's sister and brother-in-law and Young Ian's parents. Here's what Roberts told the news outlet:
"Going home again, it’s tough when you’ve been gone so long. [Because it's been so many years, the series was able to take on] a fresh start, a fresh, new place for these characters to interact with each other."
It's definitely difficult to be back home when you're away for so long as the EP says. So much changes and evolves, as well as the people as well. And someone who's a bit tough - she is a Fraser after all - is Jamie's sister Jenny, who's been recast and now played by actress Kristin Atherton in Outlander season 7B. I'm really looking forward to seeing the dynamic here! Plus, we haven't really gotten a chance to see Jenny, Ian, and Young Ian's relationship and interactions together. I can't wait!
Roberts also teased that though Roger and Buck MacKenzie are in for a challenge back through time looking for Jemmy, Brianna is going to have her own hurdles to deal with as she "has to survive on her own" to "keep the family whole so there's something for Roger to come back to." Ooh. Very intriguing. There's a couple of things that could be going on here.
The first is authorities might get involved over the disappearance of both Jemmy and Roger, as well as Rob Cameron who kidnapped the sweet young boy. Bree may also start to face even more sexism because she doesn't have her husband anymore, while taking care of their daughter Mandy.
Outlander season 7B, aka part 2, premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz.