Jamie and Claire's parents are giving us all the feels in new Outlander: Blood of My Blood first-look images
We've been waiting for a first-look at the cast of Outlander: Blood of My Blood as their respective characters, and now Staz has finally given us what we've been waiting for! The network spoiled us recently with new images of Outlander season 7 part 2 where we see our beloved Jamie and Claire back in Scotland, as well as a number of other characters in the Highlands as well (check them out here!). And now, we're getting a look at our favorite couple's parents as well.
Honestly, I'm already shipping these two couples just based on the photos. They're giving me all the feels. Let's start with Jamie's parents - Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie. Played by Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater, respectively, I can already see how well the two actors fit their characters. In the two images shared below, they're just giving me such tender and cute vibes.
I love of course that we're in Scotland, making me nostalgic for Outlander season 1. They're even dressed similarly to Jamie and Claire from the first season too. And I love it. Honestly, props to the casting department! I can see the resemblance between Ellen and her granddaughter Brianna - aka actresses Slater and Sophie Skelton. Ellen and Brian have already captured my heart.
Next up are Claire's parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, played by Hermoine Corfield and Jeremy Irvine, respectively. Per a Starz press release, the English couple are in World War I-era England. And that's where we're going to see them. The first photo below is giving Claire and Frank when they headed to Scotland for their second honeymoon in the very first episode of Outlander. And even the two posing in their uniforms, it's like when we saw Claire and Frank say goodbye to each other at the train station before each of them heading off to war.
It's really interesting because the synopsis of Outlander: Blood of My Blood reads that the series "will center on these two parallel love stories set in two different time periods." And the description is referencing Ellen and Brian in the 18th century Scottish Highlands and Julia and Henry in the 1900s. But based on these first-look images, it looks like there's also going to be clear parallels between the parents and their childrens' love stories as well. And that definitely gives me all the feels!
The 10-episode season of Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres sometime in 2025 on Starz.