Meet the 5 soccer stars looking for love in Peacock's new reality series Love Undercover
Peacock is hoping to draw in soccer fans with its new show, Love Undercover! Dating shows are the rage on television, especially on streamers. Peacock has used a few examples, such as Love Island. The new show, now streaming, has a unique gimmick. It follows five international soccer stars as they pose as regular guys in hopes of finding love in the U.S. They are:
- Jamie O’Hara (United Kingdom)
- Marco Fabián (Mexico)
- Lloyd Jones (United Kingdom)
- Ryan Babel (Netherlands)
- Sebastián Fassi (Mexico)
The series plays off the idea that while soccer (or football as it’s known abroad) is a huge deal in Europe and South America, it’s not at the same level in the U.S. So while these guys may be famous faces in their native countries, they’re unknown in the States. Which makes it easier to find women not knowing who they are.
The show follows the five on various dates with the women assuming this is a typical reality show, unaware they’re with a rich athlete. It’s fun to see who can land a woman who loves him for himself, not his fame and what happens when they find out the truth. All five stars are known for their abilities on the field, so here’s a quick look of just who they are.
The men of Love Undercover
Jamie O’Hara
The most famous of the five, Jamie O’Hara spent 15 years as a midfielder for Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham, Billericay Town, and Blackpool. Retiring in 2020, he moved on to a career as a manager and radio host, and had a stint on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2017. Divorced with three children, the 37-year-old from the United Kingdom is hoping to find some new love on this show.
Marco Fabián
The most decorated of the five, Marco Fabián was part of the Mexico team that won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. The 34-year old started in 2006 and has played for Guadalajara, Eintracht Frankfurt, Philadelphia Union, Al-Sadd, Juárez, Mazatlán, and U.E. Santa Coloma. He’s currently with the F.C. Rangers and also plays for the Empire Strykers of the Major Arena Soccer League. Fabián is a successful nightclub owner as well, and he seems ready to use his charm to woo the ladies.
Lloyd Jones
Signed to Liverpool when he was just 15 years old, the now 28-year old Lloyd Jones currently serves as a defender for Charlton Athletic Football Club. The player from the UK also had turns for Luton Town, Northampton Town, and Cambridge United. Jones had been dating television personality and singer Megan McKenna, but they broke up in 2023, giving Jones a shot at love with this show.
Ryan Babel
Hailing from the Netherlands, Ryan Babel is usually a striker or left-winger. Starting his career in 2004, the 37-year-old has played for Liverpool, 1899 Hoffenheim, Kasımpaşa, Al Ain, Deportivo La Coruña, Beşiktaş, Fulham, and Galatasaray. He also played for his native Dutch team in the FIFA World Cup in 2006 and 2010, reaching the finals in the latter year. Babel last played for Eyüpspor in the TFF First League 2022-23, with injuries hampering him a bit. Babel dated Selling Sunset star Amanza Smith for three years, the relationship ending in 2022. Will he be able to find a new love?
Sebastián Fassi
The final member of the quintet is 30-year old Sebastián Fassi. He currently plays for San Fernando CD in the Primera Federación league. The Mexican native has the shortest career of the five, starting in 2014, and has played for various Mexican clubs such as Mineros de Zacatecas, León and Atenas. He’s also the son of Andrés Fassi, who is currently the Vice President of the Pachuca Group and the President of Talleres Club, giving him more wealth that he tries to hide on the show.
So that’s the rundown of this unique “team” about to play one of the odder reality show dating games. We'll see if these soccer players can score a goal in the romantic game with the lovely ladies! Speaking of, here's a list of the 18 women hoping for a love match of their own:
- Abby Kowalo
- Akhya Mitchello
- Alus
- Ariana Welcho
- Brittany Gibsono
- Courtny Svendseno
- Estefani Mendezo
- Gabby Findleyo
- Jackie Jaramilloo
- Jackie Lamo
- Jacklyn Romanoo
- Kai Hilberto
- Renee Asho
- Sinead Jenkinso
- Sofia Cajamarcao
- Sofia Quinteroso
- Sophia Cerritoo
- Tinah Ogalo
Love Undercover is now streaming on Peacock. Episodes 4-6 will be releases on May 16, followed by the final three installments (episodes 7-10) on May 23.