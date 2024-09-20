Meet the singles in Love Is Blind season 7 and more: Everything we know
The pods are opening again very soon. It’s almost time for Love Is Blind season 7, and now we have more insights into what to expect.
Love Is Blinds season 7 is set in Washington D.C. Yes, we’re heading to the nation’s capital city, which means some beautiful monuments and, we’re sure, some talk of politics. In fact, there’s already talk of politics in the pods. Being in the same place with political views is important to many people.
With the new season here soon, you’ll want to prepare. Here’s everything you need to know
When will Love Is Blind season 7 premiere?
As we previously shared, Love Is Blind season 7 is heading to Netflix on Wednesday, Oct. 2. We didn’t have the full breakdown of the release schedule at the time, but now we do.
The first six episodes will drop on Wednesday, Oct. 2. That will be followed by three episodes the following week, and then two episodes the week after. Then there’s the finale to wrap up the month.
Here’s a look at the schedule:
Wednesday, Oct. 2: Episodes 1–6
Wednesday, Oct. 9: Episodes 7–9
Wednesday, Oct. 16: Episodes 10–11
Wednesday, Oct. 23: Episode 12
Meet the singles in Love Is Blind season 7
As usual, there is a large group of singles. We don’t expect to get to know all of them. The show tends to focus on just a handful of couples who decide to propose and head to the altar. Some of the Pod Squad do show up at later events to offer their insights and create drama, though.
Here’s the list from Netflix:
Alexandra, 33, Producer
Ally, 31, Master Aesthetician
Ashley A., 32, Marketing Director
Ashley W., 32, Health and Wellness Educator
Bohdan, 36, Tech Sales
Brittany, 33, Esthetician
David, 29, Program Manager
Dylan, 30. Realtor/Artist
Garrett, 33, Quantum Physicist
Hannah, 27, Medical Device Sales
Jason D., 30, Loan Officer
Jenny, 31, Account Training Coordinator
Katie B.,36, Sports Marketing Manager
Leo, 31, Art Dealer
Marissa, 32, Lawyer
Monica, 37, Sales Executive
Morgan M., 33, Sales Team Lead
Nick D., 29, Real Estate Agent
Nick P., 31, Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
Nina, 32, Journalist
Perry, 31, Realtor
Ramses, 35, Program Associate at Justice Reform Nonprofit
Raymond, 33, Consultant
Stephen, 34, Electrician
Tamar, 33, Video Editor & 2D Animator
Tara, 29, Senior Marketing Manager
Taylor, 30, Clean Energy Policy Consultant
Tim, 33, Web Content Strategist
Tyler, 34, Account Manager
Take a look at how they all look and a full look at their profiles on Netflix Tudum’s official website. You can get their Instagrams via that link to see if there are any spoilers.
Take a look at the first trailer for the new season of Love Is Blind
We need a trailer, right? This tells us a lot is going down:
It looks like there will be a few people interested in the same guy or gal. There’s a talk of a throuple situation at one point, although that’s probably just in jest. At one point, there is a thought-provoking question aimed at one woman. Is she jumping for the first person to say “I love you,” or does she love that person?
Then it’s clear there is drama after the pods. Some of this involves family. Not all family members like their future in-laws. It’s rare that we see this sort of drama play out, so it will make for a nice change. As long as we can get away from the mess that is Love Is Blind season 6, many of us will be happy! Something like the first season of the UK version would be great!
Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back as hosts. They redeemed themselves in season 6 after the disaster that was the live reunion in Love Is Blind season 5. Will they continue to redeem themselves or prove that they’re not the greatest hosts for the series?
Love Is Blind season 7 premieres on Wednesday, Oct. 2 on Netflix.