My Brilliant Friend season 4 watch guide: How to tune in to the final season of the HBO series
If you've been a fan of Italian series My Brilliant Friend, you'll definitely want to tune in to the fourth and final season of the show. So when exactly can you start watching? We've got all the details for you so you don't miss an episode!
My Brilliant Friend season 4 premieres tonight, Sept. 9, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. That's right. If you'd like to stream the series, then you'll need to wait until later tonight as well since the release time apples to both the television debut and streaming release. One new episode will air/stream on Mondays at that time until the series finale on Nov. 11. Check out the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1, "The Separation" - Sept. 9
- Episode 2 - Sept. 16
- Episode 3 - Sept. 23
- Episode 4 - Sept. 30
- Episode 5 - Oct. 7
- Episode 6 - Oct. 14
- Episode 7 - Oct. 21
- Episode 8 - Oct. 28
- Episode 9 - Nov. 4
- Episode 10 - Nov. 11
Episode release by time zone
- East Coast: 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max
- West Coast: 6 p.m. PT on HBO and Max
- Midwest: 8 p.m. CT on HBO and Max
- Mountain: 7 p.m. MT on HBO and Max
We have the title and synopsis of the My Brilliant Friend season 4 premiere, titled "The Separation." We shared the description below:
"Elena considers moving back to Naples after being chastised by both Immacolata and Adele; Lila shares shocking news about Nino."
Overall, the fourth season is based on the fourth novel My Brilliant Friend: The Story of the Lost Child by author Elena Ferrante. The next and final chapter of this story onscreen focuses on the adult lives of the main characters - Elena and Lila. The two will face political and social unrest in 1980s Italy, challenges that come with motherhood and their careers, and a reunion of sorts as the two are living in the same neighborhood once again, per the synopsis. Through it all, there's also "betrayals, threats, disapperances, and natural disasters." Definitely no shortage of drama coming up in this final season! Are you ready?
The show stars Alba Rohrwacher as Elena and Irene Maiorino as Lila as the two main gals. They're also joined by Fabrizio Gifuni, Stefano Dionisi, Anna Rita Vitolo, Pier Giorgio Bellocchio, Daria Defloria, Lino Musella, Eduardo Scarpetta, Edoardo Pesce, and Sonia Bergamasco.
My Brilliant Friend season 4 premieres tonight, Sept. 9, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and Max. New episodes are released weekly on Mondays.