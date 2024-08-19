No, Gus isn't in Industry season 3 (And here's why)
HBO's Industry has returned with its third season, which is seeing impressively positive reviews and ratings just two episodes in. The British drama is growing in audience and I'm certain this season is going to be the biggest one yet. Following an investment bank called Pierpoint & Co, Industry shows us the good, the bad, and the straight-up evil side of corporate life, and how far people are willing to go to succeed. The first season follows recent graduates fighting for permanent spots at the bank, while seasons 2 and 3 show us what's next for those who stay.
We also get to catch up with those who leave Pierpoint, including the character Gus Sackey, played by David Jonsson. Gus struggles with his place at the bank in season 1 after his teammate Hari dies in the office. Ultimately, he decides it's too unethical of a place for him, understandably, and the second season sees him taking on various gigs as he tries to decide what's next. Though he's not as central of a character as Harper or Yasmin, Gus is a great part of the show, which is why fans have noticed his absence in the third season.
David Jonsson left Industry for other projects
Unfortunately, Jonsson has confirmed he's left Industry, and he's touched on why he made that decision. While speaking with GQ to promote his new film Alien: Romulus, the British actor said that "a lot of it boiled down to scheduling." But that's not the only reason. Jonsson went on to explain that he was ready to take on other roles and expand his career past the show, something that he's already doing with movies like Romulus and an upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk which he's currently filming.
Jonsson also has a movie called Wasteman alongside Tom Blyth coming out soon, and a TV show called The Road Trip heading to Paramount+. Clearly, he is booked and busy with a variety of different projects, something that is very much intentional.
"But I think it’s also quite important as an actor, especially a young one, y’know, you’ve got to spread your wings a bit. You’ve got to try new things. As much as I love Gus, I had to… It’s very easy, isn’t it, for people to just see you as a character, and then you move through your career, and people go, that's— yeah, it's that character. And I’m like, no, no, that’s not the kind of actor that I am. So as much as I loved it, and I think it was down to scheduling, I think it’s important to do new things, and that’s what this is."- David Jonsson
Keeping things open for a potential return to Industry in future seasons with a "we'll see," Jonsson also spoke very highly about the show and his former co-stars. Though I'm sad not to have Gus in season 3, I am very excited to see where Jonsson's career goes from here. He is a major highlight in Alien: Romulus, and I love seeing how much positive attention he's been getting for his performance. He deserves it!
For more from Jonsson, be sure to check out his 2023 romantic comedy Rye Lane on Hulu, a great, under-watched movie that earned the actor a British Independent Film Award nomination.
Industry season 3 is now streaming on Max. New episodes premiere every Sunday night at 9:00 p.m. ET.