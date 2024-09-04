Only Murders in the Building renewed for season 5 (Just as season 4 begins!)
Only Murders in the Building has just kicked off season 4 but it turns out there’s already another year of mystery coming. The show has been renewed for a fifth season!
Since it premiered in 2021, Only Murders in the Building has become one of Hulu’s biggest original hits. The quirky mystery-comedy focuses on a Manhattan apartment complex that somehow is home to strange murders. A trio of unlikely crime solvers—-faded actor Charles (Steve Martin), Broadway producer Oliver (Martin Short) and artist Mabel (Selena Gomez)---team up to investigate and do a podcast about the crimes.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 just premiered Aug. 29, 2024 and at the time of this writing, only the first two episodes have been released. We see the gang traveling to Los Angeles, where a movie based on their exploits is being made. However, they soon discover someone has murdered Charles’ long-time stand-in and friend, Sazz (Jane Lynch), thinking she was Charles. Once more, the trio have to find out who the killer is.
With season 4 just beginning, it was expected that any renewal news might wait until the season was over. The fourth season was only ordered after season 3 was completed. Instead, Hulu has already ordered Only Murders in the Building season 5. Co-creator John Hoffman spoke with TV Line about his pride in it.
"In this day and age, to have five seasons of anything is extraordinary, and it’s all due to this incredible group. I feel so honored to work with everyone both on screen and off screen on this one. I love the challenge of stepping up each season and doing our best to take a podcast pivot into a whole new world. That’s the other thing: We’re all interested in the ways in which we pivot. Everybody has been of like mind on this one, and it’s a sweet feeling for all of us to have this moment with this show, and know the way that it has landed with the world, and that people have embraced it. It’s overwhelming."
The show has become a winner with its fun writing, sharp and hilarious dialogue, and a bevy of big-name guest stars. The seasons have boasted huge names from Nathan Lane to Paul Rudd to Oscar-winning icon Meryl Streep as Oliver’s actress girlfriend. This is great news for fans of the show who are eager to see what season 5 could be about. What might it explore?
What might Only Murders in the Building season 5 be about?
Obviously, with season 4 just starting, we have little idea what season 5 could be about. Generally, the final scene of each season is the setup for the next year’s storyline. It’s likely that keeps up here as the gang is still unraveling what happened to Sazz as well as their misadventures in Hollywood.
One idea that's been pushed by fans, is to take the adventures overseas, perhaps to Europe. The idea of the trio mixing it up there would be comedy gold and open the door for even bigger name guest stars from the continent.
It’s likely production could begin in early 2025 which would make it likely that Season 5 airs on Hulu in late 2025 unless they want to hold it off until 2026. There is a slight complication in that the schedules for the leads are pretty busy, so that may put filming off.
Regardless of how it goes, fans should be grateful to know that Only Murders in the Building is coming back and ready for another year of quirky mystery-solving for our intrepid investigators.
Only Murders in the Building season 4 streams new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.