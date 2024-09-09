Outer Banks creator shares where the Pogues are at in the start of season 4 (That includes the Poguelandia flag!)
The fall time is always an exciting time for broadcast television as new seasons and the most anticipated new shows begin to air on the networks. Though that doesn't mean that us streaming TV fans miss out on the fun. There's so much to come this fall 2024, including Outer Banks season 4!
The closer we get to the release date - part 1 on Thursday, Oct. 10 and Part 2 on Thursday, Nov. 7 on Netflix, that of course means there's going to be lots of teases dropped to get us all pumped for the return of our favorite Pogues. We've already got a teaser video and some great new images of the OBX4 couples recently released. But, hey. We'll never complain about getting more.
In a recent interview with TVLine, co-creator Josh Pate shared where we'll see John B., Sarah, Pope, Cleo, JJ, and Kiara at the start of Outer Banks season 4 after the very dramatic events, and wins, of the third season. So the first tease has to do with the Pogues being in a good place with the money they now have, as well as some fame back home for finding the gold.
Did you like the vibes of Poguelandia at the start of the third season? We're going to get that but on a bigger scale in Outer Banks season 4! And yes, rest assured. Poguelandia 2.0 definitely includes the official Poguelandia flag of a chicken in crocs, a coconut bra, and chilling with a smoke. Here's what Pate had to say to the news outlet:
"They really recreate what they had on the island [at the start of Season 3] when they had this idyllic life, but they do it in a supersized way, because they have a bit of money. They build the perfect paradise home for themselves, and then the season is about how that paradise is threatened and what they have to do to save it."
Pate also teases that each of the couples are "happily in love" and have "built this dream life for themeslves in a very Pogue-y way." Of course John B. and Sarah are the OG couple, I'll always be shipping them together. And despite their many ups and downs, we just know in our hearts that they belong together.
Fans have been desperate to see JJ and Kiara together, and it's finally happening! I think the two actors and characters definitely have good chemistry and it really works. I'm also happy for Pope and Cleo who both deserve love in their lives as well. It will be nice to see the group settled and perfectly happy for the first time in three seasons. They certainly deserve it!
Though of course it wouldn't be Outer Banks without the thrill of a treasure hunt and enemies coming their way. I'm sure it won't be all peace and quiet for very long. Especially with Topper and Rafe still around. Ah. I can't wait to see what comes next in this adventurous series. It's going to be great!
The first 5 episodes of Outer Banks season 4 premiere Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024 on Netflix. They will be followed by the final five on Nov. 7.