Outlander star Sam Heughan's new series The Couple Next Door gets release window and teaser on Starz (Watch now!)
We're inching closer and closer to the release of The Couple Next Door starring Outlander's Sam Heughan on Starz. And we absolutely can't wait! The show has already aired on Channel 4 in the U.K., but soon U.S. viewers will be able to watch their favorite actor trade in horses and carriages for a motorcycle and check out his new series. I've been looking forward to this "dark psychological drama," per Staz, since it was first announced!
So when can we expect to see it? The network hasn't shared an exact release date yet. Though in the teaser (which we shared below!), it's revealed that winter 2024 is the release window! Yes, we're only the summer right now. But believe me, winter time will be here before we know it. Depending on when exactly in the winter, I'm going to guess it's going to be sometime in December 2024. And so it's very likely that The Couple Next Door and Outlander season 7 part 2 will be airing at the same time for a while. Double the Heughan? Yes, please!
Heughan takes on the role of Danny who is an "alpha traffic cop" married to "glamorous yoga instructor" Becka, played by Jessica De Gouw, Starz shares. Their lives become entangled with a new couple who moves into their "upscale neighborhood" - Evie (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Pete (Alfred Enoch).
Clearly as seen in the teaser, that entanglement is Danny and Evie who decide to have an affair. And perhaps Evie isn't a very stable person and does become obsessed with Danny, as he says in the video. There's always consequences in these situations. And with the synopsis revealing this is a dark psychological drama, I think many of us can guess where this is headed. We shared the official description of the six-episode drama below:
"The series is a deliciously dark psychological drama exploring the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires. When Evie and Pete move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety but soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door: alpha traffic cop Danny and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka. As time goes on, these two couples get increasingly close to each other and one fateful night, become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever."
I love how outside of Outlander, Heughan has really been showcasing his talent in a variety of different projects like comedy film The Spy Who Dumped Me, action movie SAS: Red Notice, and rom-com Love Again. In my unbiased opinion, he's definitely best as Scottish Highlander Jamie Fraser, but the actor is taking on a diverse number of productions and it's really cool to see him shine in them all. And I'm sure The Couple Next Door will be no different!
The Couple Next Door premieres in winter 2024 on Starz.