See Jamie and Claire back in Scotland in the Outlander season 7 part 2 first-look photos!
Droughtlander is real. More real than most things. Just ask any Outlander fan. But, honestly. What can we do? All there is to do is wait, and us avid watchers will definitely do just that! Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz and we can't wait to see what happens next. Thankfully, the network has released some first-look images to tide us over until then.
The first, and arguably the most important one is of our beloved Jamie and Claire. The two look cozy, back in Scotland for the first time since Outlander season 3, in the image above. Can you believe that!? The couple is good at talking things through together based on the troubles they're facing. But they look pretty relaxed, which is so nice (and rare) to see. Perhaps Jamie and Claire are at Lallybroch? We know season 7B is going to involve a Fraser/Murray reunion after all! Speaking of...
One of my favorite friendships, even though we didn't see it onscreen for very long, is Jamie and Ian! The two have such a close bond and they're more like brothers than just friends. And that's why it's great that he actually married into the family, wedding Jamie's headstrong sister, Jenny. Aka Young Ian's parents!
We haven't really seen actor John Bell interact with his onscreen parents, except for just Ian in season 3 when he came looking for his son. So I'm very excited to see what their dynamic is going to be like! Especially now that we have a new actress playing Jenny - Kristin Atherton.
Another person popping up in 1700s Scotland is Lord John Grey. Curious! What is he doing there? The last time we saw him, it was a tearful and heartwrenching goodbye scene between him and Jamie. The two had to stop speaking so no one could be aware of their situation being on two different sides of the Revolutionary War. I don't know what brings him to Scotland, but I'm glad to see him reuniting with the Frasers. Will William be with him, or still fighting back in America?
Another very intriguing storyline coming up in Outlander season 7 part 2 is the fact that Rob Cameron kidnapped Jemmy, leading to Roger and Buck MacKenzie going back in time through the Stones to follow them. And while they go on this very important mission, Brianna stays behind in the 1980s with Mandy.
Did Rob, Jemmy, Roger, and Buck go back to Jamie and Claire's time? Will the family be reunited? They are all in Scotland now after all. And in the photo above it looks like Brianna is speaking with authorities. She obviously can't tell them about the Stones. Perhaps she's trying to get information about Rob Cameron, though?
Outlander season 7B stars Caitriona Balfe as Claire, Sam Heughan as Jamie, Sophie Skelton as Brianna, Richard Rankin as Roger, John Bell as Young Ian, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. There's plenty more actors and characters who are familiar faces to come as well. Get the cast details here.
Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz.