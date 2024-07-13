4 reasons why Our Flag Means Death deserved a season 3 on Max
There have been a few cancellations in 2024 that have been hard to stomach. One of them is Our Flag Means Death.
It was canceled after two seasons at Max. While the second season finale did wrap up around 90% of the storylines, there were some left open for a potential third season. We would love to see how it would all play out, and we’re still hoping against everything that a streamer will pick up the show to finish it off.
This series deserves a third season. In fact, a third season is needed. We need more shows like Our Flag Means Death on our screens.
Our Flag Means Death is a lighthearted romp through history
Let’s just start with the fact that this isn’t a series that takes itself seriously. A lot of period dramas are all about the attitudes and the pomp and circumstance of the time. Our Flag Means Death didn’t bother with any of that.
It was a joyful romp through the past. We got to see pirates in a way that we never have before, bringing us something exciting. It meant we actually paid attention to everything going on as it felt refreshing. We certainly had no idea where it was going, even though it was supposed to loosely follow history.
The series focused on chosen family
There are a lot of people today who still believe that blood is thicker than water. There is the opinion that your birth family is the most important, and it doesn’t matter how much they abuse you or treat you. Well, Our Flag Means Death is added to the list of shows that breaks away from that opinion. This show is all about chosen family.
Stede Bonnet leaves his family behind for a life of piracy. Initially, he regrets his choices, but then he finds the pirates of the Revenge. Suddenly, he finds himself in a world where he is accepted and cherished, and he doesn’t want to let go of that.
Our Flag Means Death shows what expectations can lead to
We all know the stories of the real pirate called Blackbeard. So, when the character turns up in Our Flag Means Death, we think we know what to expect. Other shows and movies have brought us the Blackbeard we think we know, but this series does something different. It teaches us a lesson in how we don’t actually know who people are.
Blackbeard has a complex storyline. He acts as the toxic leader who aggressively achieves his goals, but that’s not who he really is. That’s just the opinion people have of him, and he has to figure out how to deal with that. He has a chance to be who he really wants to be with Stede, offering us a look at real love as well. And that’s the last reason Our Flag Means Death deserves a third season.
We have an epic love story we didn’t think we initially needed
There’s no doubt that we need more positive LGBTQ+ content on our screens. I say positive because we need realistic storylines for gay and lesbian couples. Too many networks have opted to cancel shows with that. It’s not just Max, either. ABC canceled Station 19 and CBS canceled NCIS: Hawaii.
One of the great things about Our Flag Means Death’s representation is that it shows us what love is really about. Blackbeard and Stede can be themselves around each other. They’re able to be vulnerable and compassionate, even when they can’t be around anyone else.
Yet it isn’t all rainbows and sunshine. The two have their problems, and we spent the whole of the second season waiting for them to find their ways back to each other. That only happened in the finale, and now we need to see what’s still to come for them. Can they finally let all their guards down?