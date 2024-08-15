The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6 release date, time, and what to expect (Preview)
Wow, The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5 last week was certainly an intriguing episode. It's been my favorite one this season so far. So much happened in the plot and story, with the biggest cliffhanger being that the Queen of England has arrived in France to potentially marry King Charles. Ooh! And this week, we get the continuation of this interesting tale. So when can we start watching?
The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6, "Courting the Valois," premieres Friday, Aug. 16, 2024 on Starz. Now there's two release times depending on which platform you choose to watch the royal drama. The episode is released at midnight ET on the Starz app, as well as at 8 p.m. ET later that night on the Starz channel if you'd prefer to watch on TV.
Since the release time on the app is 12 a.m. ET, that does mean some of you will actually be able to start tuning in on Thursday night depending on your time zone. We shared a breakdown of the release dates and times below:
Starz app
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Thursdays
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Thursdays
Starz linear channel on TV
- East coast: 8 p.m. ET on Fridays
- West coast: 5 p.m. PT on Fridays
- Midwest: 7 p.m. CT on Fridays
- Mountain: 6 p.m. MT on Fridays
This week in the dramatic French court, we can expect to see Queen Elizabeth's arrival in France cause quite the stir of course, and perhaps King Charles isn't the only one vying for her hand. Hmm. Very interesting, indeed. Also, does Queen Elizabeth have any ulterior motives? Royals are great at scheming after all. We'll find out soon enough. Check out the official synopsis and preview video below!
"Queen Elizabeth's arrival sparks manipulation and intrigue within the Valois Court; a dramatic fencing match for the Queen's affections ends in a shocking revelation, leaving the Court in turmoil."
Starz also shared some promotional images to give us a closer look at The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 6. As you can see below, Catherine does not look too happy, she's in pretty bad shape. What else could she be dealing with? There's also Queen Elizabeth and Louis Bourbon speaking together.
We know he was taken with the queen when he visited England. How is he going to take the news of her potential engagement to Charles? Could the dramatic fencing match teased in the synopsis be alluding to Charles and Louis? Anything can happen at this court!
