Review: The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5 is our favorite (so far)!
Wow, oh wow. What an episode! So much happens in The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5. After this, we only have three more episodes left so things are really moving along and picking up even more. Let's jump right in because I'm so excited to talk about it. Here's our review of "Time With the Family." SPOILERS BELOW.
Catherine's scheming is genius
It was definitely one thing after the other in this episode, and it was just so exciting to watch. We've been seeing Catherine scheme from the very first episode. She's got that down to perfection since she's been ruling for the last 10 years. But her plots go even further this time around, and this queen definitely knows how to get what she wants!
The first step in her plan is to resign her position on the privy council, and allowing Anjou to take a seat. This way, she will keep the conflict between all the members helping her to actually keep control and power unbeknownst to them. We love a lady in charge!
It's so interesting to see France and the Holy Roman Emperor friends this time around, but they truly are. It's funny how circumstances, fear of war, and more can change things. Catherine and the Holy Roman Emperor decide to marry their children to each other as a form of an alliance with war basically on the horizon.
This leads to a wonderfully exciting montage of Rahima tasking servants to distract all the men that could stop this union. Those include King Charles, Anjou, Francois, Antoine, and Louis. They all needed to be kept out of the way, and Catherine does it successfully and perfectly. The drinks they give them also have something that makes you a bit too sleepy. Oops.
I think Elizabeth, Catherine's daughter, is a sweet soul and I was glad to see that with a seemingly kind father-in-law and her new husband grabbing her hand in gratitude, she does actually have a happy future at least. She deserves it. Though the scheming doesn't end there! Catherine also has a new prospective wife for King Charles lined up. And it's none other than Queen Elizabeth. What!?!?
Edith needs to calm down
Edith is a compelling antagonist to the story, but she's kind of starting to get on my nerves. Though I do love how this season not only is it Catherine who's ruling over all these men, Queen Elizabeth and even Edith are too. We've got three strong women in power here, and I love to see it!
Though this girl needs to calm down and cool it a bit. There was no need to burn Antoine's arm for "being a sinner." Though surprisingly one person who shows up at her camp is Cardinal Charles de Guise. Another interesting plot twist! He goes as far as being re-baptized by Edith. Woah. What's going to happen to him next? We'll find out soon!
Grading The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5
The Serpent Queen season 2 episode 5 has definitely been my favorite episode so far this season. While last week's wasn't bad, it lacked the heart pumping element that this episode brought. And it definitely did! My eyes were glued to the screen the whole time, there were so many developments happening in a compelling way.
I really enjoyed some of the plot twists that I didn't see coming, especially the fact that Queen Elizabeth has arrived and is seemingly willing to marry Charles. Really did not expect this to happen. And I'm also curious about Charles. He was pretty happy about this actually with a big smile on his face. Hmm, hmm, hmm. Episode 5 successfully keeps a viewer engaged and intrigued throughout, and I'm excited to see what happens next. Episode grade level: A+!
The Serpent Queen season 2 airs/streams Fridays on Starz.