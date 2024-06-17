The Serpent Queen season 2 release date, trailer, and more (Everything to know about the royally delicious drama)
In The Serpent Queen season 2, Catherine de Medici isn't going to be the only queen around! The next installment is also introducing us to Elizabeth I, played by Minnie Driver. And believe me, you definitely can't recognize her as the royal. She looks so different, but definitely fits the role.
The first season of the royally delicious historical drama premiered in September 2022 and the season finale was released in October 2022. It's been a really long time since we've gotten new episodes, even though the series was renewed back in October that year as well. Thankfully, we have a release date and much more now. What's coming up next for the queen of France? Read on below for the details!
The Serpent Queen season 2 release date and trailer
The Serpent Queen season 2 premieres Friday, July 12, 2024 with the first episode on Starz. If you have the Starz app, you can start watching at midnight ET. Otherwise, the drama will also make its royal debut on TV at 8 p.m. ET in the U.S. There's a total of 8 episodes, with one being released each week on Fridays at that time on the app and channel until the finale. We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1 - July 12
- Episode 2 - July 19
- Episode 3 - July 26
- Episode 5 - Aug. 2
- Episode 6 - Aug. 9
- Episode 7 - Aug. 16
- Episode 8 - Aug. 23
The show, written and executive produced by Justin Haythe, is based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by author Leonie Frieda. I mean if there's one network who can really handle historical dramas, especially royal ones, it's definitely Starz. And I think that's really one of the main reasons The Serpent Queen has done so well so far. I'm sure season 2 will be just the same!
The second season will see Catherine as the Queen Regent of France since her son, Charles IX, "has come of age," per the synopsis. This time around she's going to deal with both political and religious challenges, but if we know anything, it's that she can handle it all. We shared the official synopsis below:
"The Serpent Queen” tells the story of Catherine de Medici who, against all odds, became one of the most powerful and longest-serving rulers in French history. In season two, Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vow to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Feeling threatened by the rising strain, the divided court turn to their own schemes for selfish benefit. The Guises commit unholy acts while the Bourbons turn to a familiar foreign sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I of England in hopes of personal gain.As France falls into political and religious turmoil, Catherine struggles to maintain her power, but The Serpent Queen will do whatever she needs to regain control. "
The season 2 trailer definitely doesn't hold back as it gives us a glimpse at Catherine's determination to survive, this new prophet Edith, and of course the arrival of Elizabeth I! It's Protestants vs. Catholics, a tale we know very well from history. And The Serpent Queen season 2 promises to delve into that and more. Check out the video below:
In the season 1 finale, we see how Catherine's power grows after her husband, King Henri II, dies. And so who does the crown go to next? That would be their son Charles IX, who's only 11 years old right now. Because of his age, it's really the queen who calls the shots. And by influencing him at a young age, I wonder how that will play out in season 2 now that Charles has come of age.
Cast list: Who's new and who's returning?
Of course it wouldn't be The Serpent Queen without the queen herself, or Queen Mother rather. Samantha Morton reprises her iconic role as Catherine de' Medici. The actress is best known for projects including In America; Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Whale, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age. There's a number of other cast members set to reprise their roles as well. We shared them all below:
- Samantha Morton as Catherine de’ Medici
- Danny Kirrane as Louis de Bourbon
- Ray Panthaki as Charles, Cardinal de Guise
- Raza Jaffrey as Francois, Duc de Guise
- Enzo Cilenti as Cosimo Ruggeri
- Amrita Acharia as Aabis
- Ruby Bentall as Angelica
- Beth Goddard as Antoinette de Guise
- Ludivine Sagnier as Diane de Poitiers
- Rupert Everett as Charles V, Holy Roman Emperor
There's also multiple new cast members joining the historical drama in season 2, the biggest being Minnie Driver as Elizabeth I as mentioned above. Isobel Jesper Jones plays Edith, the protestant preacher who might be a threat this season. Below we shared the new cast members, as well as their character descriptions provided by Starz:
- Minnie Driver joins as “Elizabeth I” the infamous ‘Virgin Queen.’ Elizabeth goes toe-to-toe with Catherine and is a woman of style, wit and experience.
- Bill Milner joins as “King Charles IX” the oldest son of Catherine de Medici, and the now King of France. Not a boy, but not quite a man, he is anxious to play king and get it right.
- Isobel Jesper Jones joins as “Edith,” a protestant preacher to a group of loyal followers.
- Angus Imrie joins as “Henry IV” the son of Antoine de Bourbon and Jeanne d'Albret, he appears uncivilized, to the unobservant observer but in reality, he is quite an intellect.
- Emma McDonald joins as “Rahima” who viewers first met in season one. Rahima has grown in wit and confidence and now has assumed an important position in Catherine’s life.
- Stanley Morgan joins as “Anjou” the younger brother of King Charles, who is non-conforming and capable of disruptive violence.
- Philippine Velge joins as “Margot” Catherine’s eldest daughter, who is her polar opposite. Incredibly charming, liked by all and seeks the truth.
- Rosalie Craig joins as “Jeanne d'Albret” the self-righteous and disapproving wife of Antonie de Bourbon.
- Ashley Thomas joins as “Alessandro de Medici” a man possessed with great charisma and beauty and is the object of desire.
- Alexandre Willaume joins as “Montmorency” the wise and humorless Constable General of France. He is a loyal and serious servant of the king.
Starz has shared a number of first-look images of the cast and characters. See them below!
The Serpent Queen season 2 premieres Friday, July 12, 2024 on Starz.