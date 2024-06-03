Outlander season 7 part 2 teaser trailer: 3 moments you may have missed
Alright, Starz knows what it's doing for sure. They gave us Outlander fans the highly-awaited Outlander season 7 part 2 teaser trailer to give us a glimpse into what's coming up next in the final 8 episodes. But my oh my did it go too quickly! It provided a good amount to get us excited, and yet not enough. Which is basically the perfect teaser. Ok, Starz. I see you!
World Outlander Day is celebrated on June 1 every year by fans. And no, it's also become a day for the network to share updates and first-looks of a new season of the series. The day actually commemorates when the first Outlander book by Diana Gabaldon was published - June 1, 1991. But it's really cool that it's grown into so much more now!
Anyway, every year fans of Claire and Jamie's story know to expect some kind of news to come from Starz on World Outlander Day. And the network certainly delivered this year! Along with the teaser trailer, which you can watch below, we also officially have the Outlander season 7 part 2 release date. Mark your calendars for Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, Sassenachs! We'll get to more details about this next half and its release schedule below. But before we do, check out the teaser trailer below and the 3 things you may have missed because it went by so quickly!
Takeaways from the teaser
Let's start with the moments that were quick glimpses and you may have missed. The first is Young Ian placing a stone on a grave. We know what this is as Murtagh got the same one buried at Fraser's Ridge. In season 5 episode 8, Aunt Jocasta sings as she says goodbye to her love. Plus, Rachel is right there behind him. So, do the Frasers make it back to America then? Who dies? I thought the whole season 7 part 2 would be in Scotland! Hmm. I mean, this could also mean that Rachel made the journey to Scotland for some reason. But Rollo is with her and Young Ian left him in America because the trip would be too long for his beloved dog. And why would Rachel even be in Scotland? So many questions!
Second is Young Ian and Lord John seen together. Again, I don't know if they're in America or Scotland. But what happened to our favorite Mr. Grey? Why does he have an eye patch on? Wherever he is, it seems he'll be reunited with the Frasers. Because the third moment that's a blink and you miss it is at the 36-second mark. Surprisingly, a very angry Jamie is punching John Grey in the face. What in the world could he have done? These two have been besties for years. I'm so intrigued!
I find it interesting that nothing in Scotland has been teased, and the network knows that's what we're really excited about and looking forward to! Alright, let's talk about some of the more obvious takeaways as well. One, I guess Jamie and Claire's part in the American Revolution isn't done just yet. I mean the war did last seven years. But honestly, I was kind of hoping we were done with this storyline. Sorry, not sorry. Plus we hardly got any Bree and Roger. And especially Roger's storyline with Buck MacKenzie is intriguing. I'm really looking forward to seeing more of this and where Rob Cameron took Jemmy.
And last, but most importantly not least, Jamie and Claire are having at least one intimate moment and of course that's what we needed to see! We love this couple's love. "Would you not sacrifice everything for love?" is really the biggest takeaway as it pertains to basically all of our favorite characters and their storylines. But especially Claire and Jamie. As always, they will face obstacles and challenges but I know they'll get through it together. These are the Frasers after all!
What's to come in Outlander season 7 part 2 and beyond
As mentioned above, Starz also gave us the release date of the second half of the season. Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 starting at midnight ET on the Starz app. If you'd rather check it out on TV, then new episodes air weekly at 8 p.m. ET on the Starz channel. One new installment will be released weekly until the finale. The treats don't stop there! Check out the synopsis of part 2 as well:
"Coming off of the first half of “Outlander” season seven, viewers find Claire (Caitríona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Young Ian (John Bell) leaving the colonies and arriving in their beloved homeland: Scotland. The perils of the Revolutionary War force them to choose between standing by those they love and fighting for the land they have made their new home. Meanwhile, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) face new enemies across time, and must battle the forces that threaten to pull their family apart. As loyalties change and painful secrets come to light, Jamie and Claire’s marriage is tested like never before. With their love binding them over oceans and centuries, can the MacKenzies and Frasers find their way back to each other?"
Starz shared that alongside the Frasers, the second half of the seventh season also stars David Berry as Lord John Grey (obviously), Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter. So this tells me that even if Jamie and Claire don't necessarily make it back to North Carolina by the end of the season, those they left behind in America will still be featured. We're going to see what they're up to.
Finally, the last of the announcements is that Outlander season 8, aka the final season, has added three new cast members. In the 10-episode final season, which is currently in production, Kieran Bew will be retired British soldier Captain Charles Cunningham; Frances Tomelty is his mother Elspeth Cunningham; and Carla Woodcock has joined as "new member of the Grey family" Amaranthus Grey, per a press release. Even with the series coming to an end, there is a prequel focusing on Jamie and Claire's parents in the works as well. So there's still plenty of content to look forward to!
Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the show! Outlander season 7 part 2 premieres Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 on Starz.