Severance season 2 premieres January 2025: Check out the first-look teaser!
By Sandy C.
The day has finally arrived, folks! After keeping audiences in the dark for so long, Apple TV+ has finally announced the Severance season 2 release date. The highly anticipated second season will premiere on Friday, January 17, 2025.
I know what you're thinking, it's still over six months away, but hey, great work takes time and Severance is as great as they get. If you have not yet watched the sci-fi psychological thriller, you are missing out! The story follows Mark S. (Adam Scott), an employee at Lumon Industries, a fictional biotechnology corporation that offers employees to participate in a "severance program" in which they agree to separate their work and personal lives. Literally. Upon entering Lumon Industries, severed employees forget everything about their life outside of work.
This allows them to focus only on their work tasks. Once they leave for the day, they regain their personal memories. Mark took advantage of this program after the loss of his wife left him severely depressed and unmotivated to do anything, including going to work. On the morning of Wednesday, July 10, Apple TV+ released a first-look teaser trailer. Check it out here.
Severance season 2 teaser trailer
In addition to Scott (and confirmed to be returning in season 2), Severance also stars Zach Cherry as Dylan, Britt Lower as Helly, John Turturro as Irving, and Patricia Arquette as Harmony. New cast members, that we know of so far, include Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones), Merritt Wever, Bob Balaban, Alia Shawkat, Robby Benson, Stefano Carannante, Olafur Darri Olafsson, and John Noble.
Edit to add that Severance season 2 has been confirmed to feature 10 episodes.
Fans were hoping that Severance season 2 would arrive by the end of 2024, but at least it will drop first thing next year! The first season consists of nine episodes, an odd number choice, but we'll take it! The final moments left audiences on the edge of their seats and we have been stressing ever since! No spoilers here, you'll have to stream the series on Apple TV+ to find out what we're talking about -- but trust me, it's one heck of a cliffhanger.
As soon as we learn more details, we'll update this post so be sure to check back!