Should there be a season 2 of My Lady Jane on Prime Video?
My Lady Jane just dropped all 8 episodes June 27, 2024 on Prime Video, but we're already wondering if a second season should happen. Honestly, I had a feeling I would like the series going in. But it exceeded my expectations! It was so fun and compelling to watch. So for me personally, yes. I do think My Lady Jane season 2 should happen on Prime Video. Here's a few reasons why. Spoilers below.
First is the fact that the narrator of the reimagined historical drama literally said at the end of the season finale, "That's right, chaps. Jane and Guildford live. But our story is not over yet." This strongly indicates that the creatives behind the show still have more story to tell and would want to come back for a second season. And I'm definitely all here for it as well! Let's hope Prime Video feels the same.
Another reason is that there's a few loose ends and places the tale can still go. Jane and Guildford got away from being executed by the unhinged Mary I, and now they're on the run. So what happens next? While they do have a chance to escape and leave everything behind, Jane declares that she can't do that. She has to go back. And her husband isn't going to let her do it alone.
Mary's reign of terror still rules, and she needs to be taken down! In real life, the queen reigned for five years. But this is a reimagined tale that's already veered of the script of history. She can totally be kicked out of court before that. Plus another big change is that Edward VI is still alive, unknown to Mary and the rest of the English court. It's also revealed that Elizabeth I is also an Ethian in secret.
There's still a lot for the series to explore, and I would love to see it back for another season. The love between Jane and Guildford grows slowly in this season. And now that they're on stable ground romantically, it would be great to continue to see them work together as a team. Plus some of those secrets and loose ends are teased, but can definitely be fleshed out in another installment. A little bit is revealed, just enough to make us want more. And I definitely do! What about you?
All 8 episodes of My Lady Jane are streaming on Prime Video.