My Lady Jane is the modern-esque historical adventure you've always needed (Review)
Honestly, I feel like Prime Video doesn't get as much attention and praise as it deserves. The streaming service is a bit of an underdog compared to the bigger platforms. Though it produces some great content! Just look at The Boys and Fallout, for example. One new series that I thoroughly enjoyed is My Lady Jane starring Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel. And as the title of this article suggests, it's definitely the modern-esque historical adventure you've always needed!
The 8-episode series, which premiered on June 27, 2024, is a historical reimagining of the real-life Lady Jane Grey, unfortunately known in history for being the Queen of England for a short nine days before being beheaded. The English Noblewoman is the great niece of Henry VIII, and cousin of Edward VI, Mary I, and Elizabeth I. The three cousins are all major characters in the Prime Video series. And where history and this reimagined tale differ is that the show asks, what if Jane didn't die? The drama takes liberties with history while keeping some of the same facts to craft the story, which is based on the book series by Brodi Ashton. But it makes it clear that this isn't supposed to be a documentary with all true facts. It's an amusing show.
What I like most about My Lady Jane is the titular character herself. She's a strong woman in a time where women were not respected. And she's very smart with a plan constantly on her mind. It's what helps her get out of the sticky situations she finds herself in. And this gal is definitely no damsel in distress! Another aspect about the series I enjoyed is the surprising fantasy element to it. It's not a story about magic, but there's interesting elements of it that's weaved into the story and portrays Mary I as an unhinged tyrant. Plus, the fantastical element affects Jane's husband Lord Guildford Dudley as well. It raises the stakes for the two, while providing an intriguing storyline.
I'm not going to get into spoilers here for you all. Though I will say that I'm a sucker for romance. And Jane and Guildford's love story is one for the books. I still feel like there's so much more to explore, and I'm hoping that a season 2 is in store to do that! But really the two start off on not so friendly terms - give me the enemies to lovers trope any day - but grow to respect each other and come to an agreement. But of course, feelings arise for the two and we see how they become committed to each other.
And what about the modern-esque feel I'm talking about? That would be the hilarious and compelling voiceover of the narrator of the series, as well as the not so historical songs chosen to include in the production. I'm usually not always a fan of voiceovers, but it really works as a storytelling device here that I think really adds to the story. My Lady Jane really reminds me of The Buccaneers on Apple TV+ if you've seen it. It has the same feel to it.
If you're looking for a show with political plays at court, an adventure-filled tale, a strong female lead, and a heartwarming romance all tied into a bit of fantasy, then Lady Jane Grey is the series to check out! There's also plenty of drama and some twists and turns you don't see coming. But overall the story takes a lighthearted approach through it all. I was pleasantly surprised at just how much I enjoyed tuning in, and I'm actually ready for a rewatch! Series grade level: A.
All 8 episodes of My Lady Jane are streaming on Prime Video.