Slow Horses season 4 and more to stream on Apple TV+ in September 2024
By Sandy C.
From Presumed Innocent to Constellation, Apple TV+ has given subscribers some of the best shows of 2024. But the year is not over! In fact, up ahead is the best time of the year, Fall TV! What does the streamer Apple TV+ have in store for us in the month of September 2024? We’re here to highlight some great upcoming releases.
Kicking off the month of September, we’ve got Slow Horses season 4 dropping on Sept. 4. The series, created by Mick Herron, stars Gary Oldman, Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, and others. Slow Horses is one of Apple TV+’s biggest shows, quickly gaining followers after its debut in April 2022. The story follows a department of “MI5 service rejects” who failed a mission but are not fired. In the series description from Apple TV+, it is described as “administrative purgatory.”
This is not a department you want to be a part of, especially when your boss purposely mistreats you so that you will quit. But this is one tough group! We won’t share any spoilers about what’s to come in season 4 in case you haven’t caught up just yet. But you only have a few days to watch before season 4 arrives on Sept. 4 with the first episode, which will be followed by weekly episodes.
What to watch on Apple TV+ in September 2024
- Slow Horses season 4, Sept. 4
- La Maison, Sept. 20
- Midnight Family season 1, Sept. 25
- Wolf, Sept. 27 (movie)
Later in the month, get ready to sharpen up your high school French with the arrival of La Maison, a French-language drama that will feature 10 episodes. The first two chapters will premiere on Sept. 20, followed by one weekly release until the finale on Nov. 15. Starring Lambert Wilson, Amira Casar, and Carole Bouquet, La Maison is set in the toxic and destructive world of fashion where two families fight for control over their business.
Another foreign series worth watching is Midnight Family (or Familia de Medianoche, in Spanish). Inspired by the documentary of the same name, the series follows Marigaby Tamayo, a medical student by day and lifesaver by night. Marigaby, portrayed by Renata Vaca, and her family drive through the streets of Mexico City at night looking for anyone who needs their help. Watch Midnight Family starting Sept. 25.