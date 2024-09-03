Slow Horses season 4 episode guide: Everything to know so you don't miss out!
Slow Horses is about to unveil its fourth season so here’s a quick guide on how to tune in to the latest ride for the quirky British spy series! Are you ready for season 4?
Debuting in 2022, Slow Horses adapts the spy novels by Mick Herron. It focuses on the Slough House, a branch of the British MI5 intelligence service that’s basically meant for the reject agents who have screwed up somehow. It’s headed by Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), a sardonic, insulting, gassy veteran who seems to hate everyone around him. While they’re meant to be put on dull jobs, somehow, the “slow horses” manage to find themselves getting involved in missions that endanger Great Britain.
Each season has adapted a different novel in the series and Slow Horses season 4 is no different, adapting the 2017 book, “Spook Street.” It has the team pulled into investigating a bombing that leads to darker secrets while River is distracted by problems with his MI5 veteran grandfather.
What is the episode release schedule for Slow Horses Season 4?
Slow Horses season 4 premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 on Apple TV+. These will be followed by new episodes running each week. At only six episodes, that means the fourth season ends on Oct. 2. We shared the episode release schedule below:
- Episode 1: September 4
- Episode 2: September 4
- Episode 3: September 11
- Episode 4: September 18
- Episode 5: September 25
- Episode 6: October 2
The premiere episode is called "Identity Theft," and we have the synopsis for the first episode, as well as the second - "A Stranger Comes to Town." Check them out below:
- Episode 1 synopsis: "A London bombing puts Taverner under pressure; when River grows concerned about his grandfather, Louisa encourages him to go for a visit."
- Episode 2 synopsis: "A naïve agent makes a discovery about the Westacres bomber. Lamb suspects that David knows more than he's letting on."
Six episodes a season is standard for British series', and with Slow Horses season 5 already confirmed, hopefully it won’t be too long of a wait until that comes! The show centers around Oldman with the Oscar winner fantastic in the role of Lamb, whose sloppy behavior hides how smart and effective an agent he is.
Also in the cast is Kristin Scott Thomas (as Lamb's boss, Diana Taverner), Jack Lowden (as River Cartwright), Saskia Reeves (as Catherine Standish), Rosalind Eleazar (as Louisa Guy), Christopher Chung (as Roddy Ho), Samuel West (as Peter Judd MP), Sophie Okonedo (as Ingrid Tearney), Aimee-Ffion Edwards (as Shirley Dander), Kadiff Kirwan (as Marcus Longridge) and Jonathan Pryce (as David Cartwright).
New to the cast is Emma Flyte (Ruth Bradley), who appears to be a liaison between the main MI5 office and Slough House. Also, Hugo Weaving will play the season's villain, Frank Harkness, who is a "monster that created a death squad in the past."
Slow Horses season 4 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 with the first two episodes on Apple TV+.