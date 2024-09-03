Sunny episode 10 preview: Finale release date and time, what to expect, and more
I can't believe we've already reached the point where Sunny episode 10, aka the season finale, is here! It feels like yesterday the intriguing and mysterious Apple TV+ series first premiered. Each episode has revealed something new and gotten us closer to answers, but there's still plenty for the finale to address. But first, when can you start tuning in?
Sunny episode 10, "The Dark Manual" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 on Apple TV+. This is the official release date since the streamer drops new episodes at 12 a.m. ET. Though because of time zone differences, lots of you can actually start watching the last episode tonight. Check out the release times below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Sept. 4
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Sept. 3
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Sept. 3
What to expect in Sunny episode 10
The Dark Manual is what the Yakuza have seemingly been after this whole time, most likely so they can know how exactly to control robots like Sunny and use them for their criminal activities. After all as revealed in episode 9, bots can get violent and aggressive. Which is what Masa feared and why he wiped Sunny's memories.
So I guess there's more information, and perhaps a hunt, to come in Sunny episode 10. That's just an estimate since it's the title of the episode. Plus, Apple TV+ didn't give us too much information when it comes to the synopsis. We shared it below:
"After learning the truth, Suzie fights for what matters most."
Other than the Yakuza problem, there's still a lot for the finale to address. Did Sunny's memories really get wiped again? Is Suzie going to reunite with her son after finding him? Is Masa alive and, if so, will he reunite with his family? There's so many unanswered questions we hope the show will address in this episode!
The Sunny episode 10 sneak peek clip is a compelling one as we get a look into more of Japanese culture and beliefs, and tying that into the story. That's what one of my favorite things about this series. I'm assuming comparing that the oni described in the video are being compared ot the Yakuza. I'm so excited to see how all of this plays out after a whole season of unraveling the story slowly. Will you be tuning in?
Sunny episode 10 (finale) premieres Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024 on Apple TV+.