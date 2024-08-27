Sunny episode 9 release date and time, sneak peek clip, and more (Preview)
Wow! Can you believe we've already reached the penultimate episode of Sunny on Apple TV+? It's certainly been an interesting journey, and there's still plenty of questions we have about Masa, his disappearance, Sunny, and more. Though the great news is that in episode 8, Suzie was able to find her son! Will she be able to find Masa? Perhaps that will be answered in this week's episode.
Sunny episode 9, titled "Who's in the Box?" premieres Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. You can start streaming the episode beginning at 12 a.m. ET. And so while the official release date is on Wednesday, some of you will be able to start tuning in tonight depending on your time zone. We shared the episode release times below:
East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 28
West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug. 27
Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 27
Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Aug. 27
The streamer has a penchant for very short loglines. After all, the suspense needs to stay there until we can watch the episode! Here is the official synopsis from Apple TV+:
"Sunny looks inside herself."
Interestingly enough even though the title and synopsis reveal that the episode will perhaps focus on Sunny, - who clearly wakes up after last week's cliffhanger - the sneak peek clip and promotional images released actually have a focus on Masa. In the video below, we see him filming what seems to perhaps be some kind of promotional video. I'm assuming this is a flashback where he and his company are trying to either convince people to fund the robots or this is a way to sell them. Check it out below:
If this really is a commercial for his company, and Masa is the face of it clearly, it's crazy to think that Suzie had no idea what her husband really did for a living. And why did he hide it all from her in the first place? Well, with each episode we're learning more. about Masa's backstory and perhaps all these questions will be answered. That is, if he's still alive. Which, I kind of think he is. What do you think?
Sunny streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.