Sunny episode 3 preview, release date, and time for "Mmmm Hinoki" on Apple TV+
If you enjoyed watching Sunny on Apple TV+ last week when it premiered, then I'm sure you're looking forward to watching the next episode of this dark comedy! Well, it's almost time to do so. Starring Rashida Jones as Suzie, the series honestly took me by surprise personally. The mix of humor with heartbreak has balanced out the story in a unqiue way.
And so if you enjoyed the first two episodes that were released on premiere day and want to know when to tune in next, look no further. We have all the details so you don't miss the debut of Sunny episode 3. Read on below for the details!
When does Sunny episode 3 come out?
Sunny episode 3, titled "Mmmm Hinoki," begins streaming Wednesday, July 17, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET. That would be a 9 p.m. PT and 11 p.m. CT release time, technically on Tuesday night because of the time zone difference. We shared the release time details below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 17
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 16
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 16
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, July 16
So where do you fall based on where you live in the U.S.? Those of you who aren't on the east coast get to start watching the new episode tonight, which is always exciting! This is only the third episode of Sunny. The season has a total of 10, so we still have a ways to go.
According to the synopsis of "Mmmm Hinoki" provided by Apple TV+, the episode will see Suzie, Sunny, and new friend Mixxy "make a discovery." Elsewhere, Masa's mother, Noriko, "pressures Suzie" to have a "proper funeral" for Masa. Has it been denial or just the grief that's stopped Suzie from having a funeral. At least at first before she started learning some of these secrets from Masa's company. We'll find out soon!
What happened in the premiere episodes
Last week in the first two episodes of the series, we were introduced to Suzie's life in Kyoto, Japan after her husband Masa and their son disappeared in a plane crash. In this world, which is set years into the future, everyone and anyone has a robot at their disposal at home. It's just the new norm. Except Suzie who blames robots for killing her mother, who had been using a self-driving car. So we immediately learn her reasons for hating them. And unbeknowst to her, Masa wasn't working in refrigerators. He was actually working at a company that handles robots, Imatech.
Eventually Yuki Tanaka, a man who works at Imatech, presents a robot, Sunny, to her. Apparently Suzie's husband built it for her. But as other events unfold, is that really the truth? There's a creepy man watching Suzie's every move and her new robot friend is still getting updates. Which means perhaps the people at Imatech are monitoring her for some reason. Could it have to do with Masa's disappearance?
And while someone, the weird man watching her, really wants her to believe that Masa is dead by sending her his shoes, perhaps he isn't. Plus, the cliffhanger at the end of episode 2 is that Masa used the Dark Manual on a robot he'd been working on and this caused it to become violent to the point where it could kill. And Sunny actually remembers the incident!
Sunny streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.