Sunny episode 5 release date, time, and more on Apple TV+ (Preview)
Once the episode debuts, we've officially reached the halfway point of Sunny on Apple TV+ starring Rashida Jones. And already we're getting more answers and Suzie is uncovering more and more secrets behind her husband's line of work and his and their son's disappearance. So what's in store for the main character in Sunny episode 5? We have the details about the episode below!
Sunny episode 5, "Joey Sakamoto," premieres Wednesday, July 31, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET. This is what I like about east coast release times when it applies to shows. Because if you're on the west coast time or in the midwest, that means episodes are technically out a bit earlier on Thursdays due to time zone differences. We shared the release times below:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 31
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, July 30
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, July 30
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, July 30
Not much is known about the new episode before its release, the streamer is staying pretty tight-lipped about it. Though we do have some information to get us excited about what's to come. First is the synopsis, which we shared below:
"Sunny and Suzie flee Kyoto with Mixxy to take refuge at her family's farm."
This show is not only a dark comedy, but also a mystery-solving one as we've seen in the last few episodes with Suzie trying to uncover more about her husband Masa's past. All with a robot in tow. The fourth episode ended with Suzie coming back home and finding that someone had broken in, looking for something. So I'm wondering if that's the reason Sunny and Suzie flee in the new episode, as indicated in the synopsis. Or does something else happen to make them have to go on the run?
As has been constant since we met her, Mixxy is there to the rescue and ready to help her new friends. The one promotional image Apple TV+ released shows Mixxy and the background suggests they are at the farm. I'm excited to see what comes next as Masa's past keeps getting more intriguing and complicated. Poor Suzie. She does not need all of this. Though she's smart and capable, determined to uncover these secrets. And I know she can do it. Are you ready for the fifth episode!?
Sunny streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.