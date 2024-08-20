Sunny episode 8 preview: Release date, time, synopsis, and more
It's hard to believe we've already reached Sunny episode 8! When this episode is released on Apple TV+, there's only going to be two more to go before we reach the season finale. That's going to be episode 10, which streams Sept. 4, 2024. But before we get to the finale, let's take a look at what's coming this week!
Sunny episode 8 premieres Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024 starting at 12 a.m. ET. The episode is titled "Trash or Not-Trash." Because the episode is released in Eastern time, that technically also means that those of you on the west coast or on Central time are able to begin watching on Tuesday night. Thank you, time zones! Below is a breakdown of the episode release times:
- East coast: 12 a.m. ET on Wednesday, Aug. 21
- West Coast: 9 p.m. PT on Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Midwest: 11 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Aug. 20
- Mountain: 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday, Aug. 20
As it's been every week, Apple TV+ doesn't share too much information ahead of the episode, with the synopsis being short and sweet. But thankfully along with the description of this week's storyline, there's also a sneak peek clip to get us excited and give us a bit more of a hint into what's to come. Check out the synopsis and video below:
"In the past, Masa slowly emerges from hikikomori."
As a reminder, hikikomori is a self-imposed isolation. We've learned a bit about Masa's time doing that, but now we're going to get a flashback and more information into his time in isolation and how he brings himself out of it. In the sneak peek clip, it looks like Suzie is continuing her conversation with Yuki Tanaka, the man who installed the trackers in Sunny and also delivered the robot to Suzie in the first episode. Check it out below:
Sunny streams new episodes Wednesdays on Apple TV+.