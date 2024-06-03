What are the benefits of having Paramount+ with Showtime?
There are a lot of streaming services out there, making it harder to figure out what to subscribe to. Among them is Paramount+ with Showtime. So what are the benefits to adding this service on?
The streaming wars have been a topic for conversation as every studio wants a piece of the pie. CBS got in on it in 2014 with CBS All Access, originally meant to just be a place to watch CBS programming. In 2016, they began expanding into original programs like The Good Fight and Star Trek: Discovery.
Before long, other Viacom programs from Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, and MTV were integrated, and in 2021, the entire service was renamed Paraomunt+. A recent development has been linking it to Showtime, giving subscribers a chance to access that cable channel’s programming. So why is Paramount+ with Showtime such a must-get compared to other streamers? We shared 3 reasons below!
The price is good
Compared to some other services, Paramount+’s price plans are good. The Essential plan (with ads) allows you access for $5.99/month or $59.99/year. If you want to add Showtime, aka Paramount+ with Showtime, it’s $11.99/month and $119.99/year.
The streamer no longer has an “ad-free” option just for Paramount+. It's only these two plans. So that’s a good bargain considering just how much Paramount+ has to offer, as it’s been expanding its library beyond just the obvious programming and some big additions to make it better.
Good as regular Paramount+ is, adding Showtime makes it better. For just a few dollars more, you can get access to the cable channel and all its content from award-winning original shows to hit movies, documentaries, specials, and more. It’s cheaper than getting Showtime alone, and the good access via the menus make it work well. Thus, from the pricing to the amazing content and more, Paramount+ with Showtime should be a must-add streamer for folks who want to indulge in endless hours of watching online.
The original series library is fantastic
Paramount+ does offer some terrific original shows, many of which have become buzzed about hits such as Evil, 1883 and Knuckles. It’s also the home for Star Trek fans as you can not only watch past Star Trek series' but newer ones as well like Discovery, Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks. There streamer also has some underrated shows including Joe Pickett and Mayor of Kingstown that you can’t find anywhere else. That makes Paramount+ the only way to watch some terrific shows on streaming.
While its collection of current TV shows is good, Paramount+ also has a terrific deep library of TV classics. Many are obviously from CBS, yet a few stretch back to the 1960s. There’s I Love Lucy, The Love Boat, Melrose Place, Touched By an Angel, Perry Mason, Cheers, Frasier, Happy Days, and dozens more. You can spend weeks going through just the classic TV shows, indulging in nostalgia and enjoying some wonderful old TV you can only find here.
Plus if you’re a CBS viewer, Paramount+ is a must. It not just provides a live broadcast of some of the shows on the channel, but it's also where they stream the next day after airing if you miss it live, as well as any past episodes from a season. There’s also access to some extras of previews, episode clips, and others that enhance a show CBS viewers. And so for those of you who like broadcast, the streaming service is a great addition.
Stream movies and sports
Like some streamers, such as Peacock, Paramount+ has been adding exclusive movies to its platform too. Obviously, most are Paramount releases, like the Mission Impossible and Transformers film series', with some recent ones like Bob Marley: One Love, Paw Patrol, and the new Mean Girls movie.
There’s also scores of films from Comedy Central, MTV, a wide selection of documentaries, and more. With more big movies set to be released on the streamer in the next year, Paramount+ is one you want to have for folks wanting to enjoy major hits at home.
Paramount+ has a good sports package too! Once the NFL season begins, fans can watch many games live at home, as well as live coverage for college basketball, the PGA, and more. If you’re a soccer fan, this streamer is amazing with live coverage of UEFA Champions League, Europa League, Serie A, and CONCACAF Qualifiers. That’s without a library of sports films and documentaries. Some events do require you to have the Premium plan (Paramount+ with Showtime(, but it’s a small price to pay for such extensive sports coverage.