Teen Torture Inc. and more to stream on HBO (and Max) this month
By Sandy C.
If you're into sports, particularly sport documentaries, this is the month to sign up for a Max account. However, if you're not into sport docs, this will be a slow month compared to others when it comes to content available to stream on HBO and Max. I'm the latter, so this is disappointing because I need new shows to watch during the summer more than any other season.
Remember when HBO and Max used to be the streamer to go for great TV shows of all kind? I'm talking drama, true crime, and big feature movies. This month, however, you'll likely only find documentaries. And sports ones at that. Ready, you sport fans? Here's what to watch:
Hard Knocks: Off Season with the New York Giants, July 2
The first one out of the gate is Hard Knocks: Off Season with the New York Giants, dropping on HBO on July 2 at 9 p.m. ET. All five episodes of the unscripted series, which gives viewers an inside look into the New York Giants organization as the team prepares for the 100th season.
Quad Gods, July 10
Another documentary is Quad Gods, streaming on Wednesday, July 10, at 9 p.m. ET. The HBO original doc is one of the most inspiring you'll see this month. Quad Gods follows three New Yorkers with quadriplegia who form an e-sports team, determined to beat all assumptions about their disability and compete as athletes.
Teen Torture Inc., July 11
Taking a break from sport documentaries, let's chat about Teen Torture Inc., which is another doc, but this one is about troubled teens. The three-episode docuseries aims to expose America's "troubled teen" industry, a billion-dollar business that has gotten away with a controversial "tough love" strategy for over six decades. In recent years, more and more celebrities have come out to speak against these special schools that are responsible for numerous deaths and sexual abuse, among other things.
FAYE, July 13
Guys, is HBO a documentary-exclusive streamer now? Because that seems to be all that's ahead this month! But hey, at least all of these docs are worth watching! FAYE is a doc all about Hollywood legend Faye Dunaway, sharing the many public (and private) challenges throughout her career. The star is known for her roles in Bonnie & Clyde, Chinatown, Mommie Dearest, and others. Also featured in the documentary, are interviews with Fay's family and colleagues, including Sharon Stone and Mickey Rourke.
Searching for more? HBO has your back! Here's a wuick list of what's to come.
- Wild Wild Space, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET
- Kite Man: Hell Yeah!, July 18
- Charlie Hustle and the Matter of Pete Rose, July 24