Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 1 and episode 2 recap: Our favorite toxic drama is back!
By Sandy C.
Tell Me Lies on Hulu is back! The season 2 premiere episode wastes absolutely no time picking up from where we left off. But this time, instead of beginning to solve and untangle the stack of lies and betrayals, the web has grown!
Spoiler alert! What happens in Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 1 and episode 2? Both are now streaming on Hulu! If you have yet to stream these, we need you to rush over and do so, because we are diving into spoilers below, people! Go catch up before reading ahead.
If it feels as if it has been a really long time since we last got involved in the most toxic relationship on TV, that’s because it’s been about two years. Lucy (Grace Van Patten) is back at Baird College, but getting any actual work and studying done is the last thing that’s about to be done around there. The brief synopsis may tease that Lucy is “ready to start fresh and leave past mistakes behind her,” but that couldn’t be any further from the truth. Lucy is back for more messy drama (and a lot of sex, from the screeners we’ve seen, apparently). Some things never change – and we are here for it all.
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 1 is titled “You Got A Reaction, Didn’t You?,” while episode 2 is titled “I Shall Now Perform a 180 Flip-Flop.” Here’s what went down.
In the season 2 premiere episode, we learn that despite everything that happened in the first season, Lucy and Stephen (Jackson White) still have feelings for each other. The season kicks off in present day. We see Lucy and Lydia share an awkward moment that grows more intense when Lydia tells Lucy that she’ll never forgive her. What did Lucy do? Flashback time! It appears Tell Me Lies season 2 will continue the present-past format. And can we not forgive Stephen even though he apologizes? This is gaslighting at its finest! This isnt’ to say Lucy is innocent, either, but still!
As promised, this season will also feature different stories, not only focusing on Lucy and Stephen. One we can’t wait to dive deeper into is Pippa and Diana’s relationship – we have so many question here! The season 2 premiere also introduced viewers to Lydia’s brother Chris, who we can’t stand already.
What do you think about Lucy and Leo (Thomas Doherty)? Can Lucy move on from Stephen? Girl, run! But not just from Stephen, but Leo, too. That fight he started at the coffee shop? Big red flag. Moving on, what are your thoughts on Oliver (Tom Ellis)? We need more of him, if you ask me. Maybe I’m being biased because I love the actor.
Tell Me Lies season 2 episode 3, titled “I Can See Right Through Myself,” premieres on Wednesday, Sept. 11, only on Hulu.